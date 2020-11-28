Like a lot of us, Paul Tortorella would like to just forget about 2020 and move on to next year.
A recent decision by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has made that easy to do.
The league announced Nov. 11 that its fall sports teams, which had their 2020 seasons erased by the pandemic but had hoped to play an abbreviated spring season in 2021, will stay idle.
That means Tortorella and his IUP football team are basically punting on 2020 after losing spring drills, preseason camp and the fall season.
“The best thing right now for us,” Tortorella said, “is to develop the team to be ready for spring ball and write this year off.”
Frankly, there is nothing else the Crimson Hawks can do. When exactly they will take the field again is out of their control.
“It is what it is,” Tortorella said. “I’m just hoping we can get full spring practice in.”
After the fall season was canceled, the PSAC’s plan was to work toward a shortened spring season, but the pandemic’s grip on the nation’s collective health has wiped that plan away, too. But the league did say that if at least six schools committed to playing in the spring, it would allow it.
The league requested any team that wanted to play to let it know, but fewer than six did. Tortorella said IUP was not one of them, and he wasn’t surprised that few other teams were either.
“We didn’t want to do it,” he said. “I knew it wasn’t going to happen. I knew there wouldn’t be six.”
He said the biggest reason he didn’t think playing a spring season — rather than the usual spring drills — is the same reason the fall season got canceled to begin with: player safety.
“It would really have screwed up the fall (of 2021),” he said. “Guys would have had 16 months off by then, and then you have them play a short season, take a couple months off and then come back for camp and then the real season. That wouldn’t have been very safe at all.”
Besides, he said, most teams probably wouldn’t use their established players in these spring games, which would then make them glorified scrimmages for younger players.
“I guarantee a lot of teams would have had a hard time putting good players out in the spring and risking injuries,” he said.
The NCAA recommended that football teams that choose to play during the pandemic should test all their players at least once a week for COVID-19, and the cost of those tests (for roughly 100 players and coaches) was almost certainly another factor that kept non-Division I FBS schools from playing.
And although Tortorella and his team would rather have played the fall season, if they could have done so safely, he said not playing actually helped his team’s bottom line.
The Crimson Hawks had been scheduled to make three overnight trips, to Kutztown, Shepherd, and Gannon, and not having to make them, he estimated, saved $27,000, and that’s important considering the university did not make any money in ticket sales this fall.
“That’s the reality of Division II,” Tortorella said. “This isn’t like Division I, where they have a lot of money.”
So it seems likely that at best, the Crimson Hawks will suit up for spring drills sometime in March, 16 months after their last game, a loss to Shepherd in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. That’s a long time, but it may not be such a bad thing, Tortorella said.
“For the older guys who probably were going to graduate by then, it might be a hindrance, but they’ll be healthy as they’ve ever been,” he said. “But for the younger guys, this gives them a better chance to get acclimated to everything.”
NOTES: IUP has posted a roster on its website, but Tortorella said it only reflects the current fall semester and does not list players who are taking a year off to preserve a semester of eligibility, working through academic issues, or rehabbing injuries. Among the names missing are Apollo-Ridge’s Duane Brown, all-region cornerback Nazir Streater, and starting right tackle Ken Roman, but Tortorella said he expects them all to be back for the 2021 season.
If IUP does have spring drills, Tortorella hopes the NCAA increases its allowance for practices from 15 to 20. That would help because instead of having the usual 55 to 60 players, IUP will likely have 70 to 80 because there are two freshmen classes. … He also said that he and his staff have been recruiting virtually and expect to sign 10 to 12 high school players in February.