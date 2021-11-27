Courtney Alexander may be off to a slow start this season, but the IUP senior is “light years” ahead of expectations in her recovery from a torn ACL.
Less than nine months removed from surgery on her right knee, Alexander has started every game for the 5-0 IUP women’s basketball team this season and ranks second on the team with 26.8 minutes per game.
“She is light years ahead of where I thought she would be at this point,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said last week. “We don’t have any minute limitations on her. I think she feels good out there.”
Although she’s not shooting the ball to her standards yet, Alexander is slowly beginning to show signs of her old self.
In an 82-58 non-conference victory over Salem (W.Va.) on Wednesday, the redshirt senior enjoyed her best shooting game of the season. She went 4-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-7 from 3-point range to finish with 10 points.
On the season, Alexander is shooting 25.5 percent overall (12-for-47) and just 20.0 percent from 3-point territory (8-for-40), well below her expectations. As a junior in 2019-20, Alexander was one of IUP’s best 3-point shooters. She ranked second on the team with 69 3-point field goals while shooting 40.1 percent from distance.
“I’m trying to be as good as I was before I tore (my ACL), and I’m putting this pressure on myself,” Alexander said. “It’s all mental. In practice and warmups, I’m fine. I shoot it, and I’m like, ‘Oh I can’t miss, this is great.’ But then I just put this pressure on myself to be the shooter that I was before. I know I can still shoot as well, but it’s just a mental game really.”
Part of Alexander’s struggles this season can be attributed to the cautious hesitancy every athlete feels after tearing their ACL. In a game against Mount Aloysius last week, Alexander missed a pair of fast-break layups. One of those misses in particular illustrated her hesitancy.
“That layup I missed was precisely because as soon as I caught the ball, I just immediately thought I could tear my other ACL or I could tear it again,” Alexander said. “It was weird. I haven’t really thought about it that much, but on a breakaway layup, that was really prominent in my mind.”
“We’re just so grateful that she’s out there and she’s playing, she’s running around, she’s jumping,” McConnell said after the Mount Aloysius game. “That breakaway layup and everything, those are all kind of just the more she plays the more comfortable she’s going to get, the more you’ll see her become more of herself.”
Fellow redshirt senior Justina Mascaro understands what Alexander is experiencing.
“I tore my ACL in high school, and that’s definitely in your mind in every movement you do,” Mascaro said last week. “If I make the wrong pivot, that one step, and it could give in. But I think playing these games is giving her more and more confidence.”
Alexander isn’t the only IUP player struggling from 3-point range this season. As a team, the Crimson Hawks are shooting just 24.5 percent (25-for-102). Leading the way for IUP in 3-point shooting is senior Justina Mascaro, the team’s leading scorer. She’s shooting 38.9 percent from long range.
Alexander’s early-season struggles aside, her teammates trust her to make the shots. And they’re going to keep giving her the shots.
“Knowing that she’s a great shooter, believing in that, regardless of what happened with her ACL, she’ll get into it,” Mascaro said. “We know she will. We trust her. We’re going to get her those shots again and again game after game, and we know she’s going to knock them down.”