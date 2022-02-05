After six weeks away from the court, Courtney Alexander is back.
The redshirt senior is not herself yet. That much is evident. But the important thing for the IUP women’s basketball team (14-5, 8-5 PSAC) is that she’s back.
Alexander’s mere presence makes IUP’s offense better, coach Tom McConnell said after Wednesday’s gritty 65-55 road win at Lock Haven. Even when she shoots 0-for-9 from the field as she did against the Bald Eagles.
“It’s huge,” McConnell said of Alexander’s return this week. “There were two things that won’t show up in the stat sheet that were factors (Wednesday). One was Courtney’s presence. Just having her out there, her basketball savvy, handling the basketball. She played really good defense in the zone all game, challenged shots and kept people in front of her.”
While she is one of the best 3-point shooters in IUP history, Alexander brings more to the table than her shooting prowess.
In her sixth year in the program, she knows the offense by heart. She moves without the ball. She executes the plays properly. And her reputation commands attention from opposing defenses, which creates opportunities for her teammates.
In other words, Alexander makes a positive impact on the Crimson Hawks’ offense whether or not she’s having a good shooting night. As IUP enters the final three weeks of the regular season with a visit to Slippery Rock today, that’s a good asset to have back in the lineup.
“The offense is better when she’s in there because she just executes,” McConnell said. “We’re a better team with her on the floor. We know that. … She makes us a better basketball team, so it’s just great to have her out there.”
Alexander returned in Monday’s 62-46 loss at California, her first game action since suffering a wrist fracture against Shippensburg on Dec. 19. She played 10 minutes off the bench against the Vulcans and took just one shot, a mid-range baseline jumper that hit the side of the backboard in the second quarter.
Two days later, Alexander played 26 minutes at Lock Haven in the worst shooting game of her career. She missed all nine of her field goal attempts, including six from 3-point range. It was the second such game of Alexander’s 89-game career to this point.
She went 0-for-9 – and 0-for-5 from the 3-point arc – against the University of the District of Columbia on Dec. 3, 2019, the only other time she failed to make a field goal in a game in which she attempted nine or more shots.
“The shooting will come the more that she plays,” McConnell said.
Despite her struggles on Wednesday, IUP still shot 44.8 percent (26-for-58), with the starting trio of Kiera Baughman, Justina Mascaro and Rajah Fink doing most of the damage. They combined to go 20-for-31.
A freshman, Baughman made her first start at point guard and scored a career-high 19 points. She drained a handful of pull-up jumpers and finished 7-for-12 from the floor. She played a career-high 35 minutes in her first start and committed just one turnover.
Baughman’s career night didn’t happen without the help of her teammates, but she certainly did her part, too.
“Maura (D’Anna) freed her up with a lot of ball screens,” McConnell said, “and she was able to get into the elbow area and knock down some big shots. She played outstanding – five assists, one turnover.”
Like Alexander, senior forward Maura D’Anna is in her sixth year in the program. To little fanfare, she’s averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game this season, and she is the centerpiece of IUP’s defense.
“Lock Haven is one of the biggest, strongest teams that we’ve played in a long time, and their front line is formidable. They really can score the ball inside,” McConnell said, referring to the Bald Eagles’ 1-2 punch of Jaynelle Robinson (6-foot-2) and Ahnera Parker (6-foot-1).
“That’s the other thing that won’t show up in the stat sheet, but Maura D’Anna was a big factor. Those were two of the best front-line players we’ve played in a long time … and she played a lot of minutes and I thought she played really well in the paint.”
Baughman played her best under pressure.
She scored 11 of her 19 points after Lock Haven tied the game at 38 with 1:38 to play in the third quarter. Her jumper with 1:22 left in the quarter ended the Bald Eagles’ 9-0 run. She also went 5-for-5 from the free throw line over the final 2:21 of the game after Lock Haven cut IUP’s double-digit lead to 53-46 in the fourth quarter.
Mascaro added 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting, her second straight game shooting over 70 percent. In two games this week, she’s averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting 79 percent (15-for-19) and a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc.
The reigning PSAC West player of the week, Fink had 15 points to reach double digits for the sixth time in eight games since entering the starting lineup as Alexander’s replacement.