From the start, it was clear Duane Brown was going to have a monster season.
In IUP’s first game of the year, the Crimson Hawks’ star wide receiver caught 12 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in the Crimson Hawks’ 38-35 win at East Stroudsburg.
Fifty-three catches, 838 yards and 15 touchdowns later, Brown capped the regular season not just as a PSAC champion, but with the league’s top honor when he was named Wednesday as the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. He is the first IUP wide receiver, and only the third overall, to win the division’s top offensive player award since it began giving it out in 1996.
“He absolutely deserves this,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “Talk about production. He gives us 7 or 8 receptions and 140 receiving yards and a couple touchdowns per game. He’s had as good a year as you could imagine. He had a good year as a sophomore and as a junior, but he’s really taken it to a totally different level this year.”
Brown, a 6-foot, 190-pound Apollo-Ridge graduate, finished the regular season with 66 catches for 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns despite missing the Crimson Hawks’ 24-21 win Saturday over Shepherd in the PSAC championship game with a knee injury.
Tortorella said Brown will return to practice this week and expects him to be ready for IUP’s first playoff game, which will be Nov. 26 against the winner of the Ashland-Notre Dame first-round game.
Brown is one of 12 Crimson Hawks who earned all-conference honors. The teams are picked by the league’s head coaches.
Joining Brown are: OL Darrell Davis, John Robinson and Collin Pietropola, RB Dayjure Stewart, DL Greg Moore, LB Drew DiNunzio-Biss and S Darius Bruce (first team); and TE Grant Smith, WR Hilton Ridley, DL Raunya Mitchell and S Jaheim Howard (second team).
For leading the Crimson Hawks to the division and conference titles, and for earning the top seed in the regional playoffs, Tortorella was picked as the PSAC West Coach of the Year. But he rejected the idea that it was a solo award.
“When a player wins an award, they earn it,” he said. “But when a coach does, that means their assistants are working their butts off because the head coach doesn’t win without them. But the coach also doesn’t win without players who are all-in. It’s great to win this, but it’s a reflection of the whole team.”
One IUP player noticeably absent from the all-conference team is quarterback Mak Sexton. Despite leading the PSAC West in touchdown passes (29) and passing efficiency (173.5), the division’s head coaches instead picked Gannon’s Kory Curtis (first team) and Slippery Rock’s Noah Grover (second team).
“I look at it this way: He’s leading the conference in passing efficiency and we won the conference,” Tortorella said. “Some teams throw more than others, so you can’t really compare completions, attempts or yards. But the one thing that is the same is passing efficiency. He’s No. 1 in the conference and he’s No. 3 in the whole country. Throw the rest of the stats away, but the two stats that mean anything for quarterbacks are passing efficiency and wins. Well, he’s doing pretty good in both of those.”
EASY CALL: More than a few eyebrows were raised when Tortorella passed up a field goal in the fourth quarter against Shepherd with his team up 24-14. Conventional logic might dictate that adding three points would force the Rams to score two touchdowns to win the game, so you do that.
Yet Tortorella opted to go for a first down on fourth-and-2 at the Rams’ 8-yard line with 4:23 left to play. But Sexton’s toss to tight end Cole Laney fell incomplete. Shepherd took over and went 92 yards for a touchdown that took 2:37 off the clock. IUP’s Hilton Ridley recovered the ensuing onside kick, and the Crimson Hawks ran out the clock to secure the win.
Having a few days to think it over, would Tortorella make the same call? He sure would.
“If you gave me 100 chances, I wouldn’t kick the field goal once because the risk far outweighs the reward,” he said. “We could have missed (the field goal) and they would get the ball at the 20. They could have blocked it and run it back for a touchdown. Or you can get a bad snap because it’s raining, and they can pick it up and run. Now if you make it, you’re going to have to kick off to (Shepherd’s all-conference running back) Ronnie Brown again. What if he runs it back for a touchdown? Well, you kick away from him. We tried that, and they still got the ball at the 35 or 40-yard line. The bottom line is you’re no different up 13 then you are 10 because of their quarterback and their kicker.”
Shepherd’s kicker, Jacob Haynie, was only 4-for-9 on field goals this season, so it didn’t seem likely Shepherd’s plan if IUP had made the kick to go up by 13 would be to play for a tie and go to overtime. The Rams’ quarterback, Tyson Bagent, has made a career of late-game heroics, and Tortorella didn’t want to give him an opportunity.
“If their guy can make a 60-yarder to send it into overtime, I get it,” he said. “If they have a quarterback who isn’t very good, I get it. But the bottom line is that by going for it, the worst thing that could happen is they get the ball at the 8-yard line, and that’s not that bad. If we had scored, this isn’t a discussion because we’d have been up 17 with four minutes to go. This was the safest call I could have made. There are a lot of calls that you make that you have to look at the other side. But with this one, if you know what’s going on, there is no other side.”
INJURY UPDATE: Stewart, IUP’s leading rusher, was to have an MRI on Wednesday to see the extent of the damage to his left knee. He exited the game in the first quarter after being tackled on a run play. At first, the injury looked bad, but by the end of the half, Stewart was walking around on the sideline without crutches or much of a limp. Tortorella listed Stewart as questionable for the Nov. 26 game but said everyone else, including Brown, should be available.