Former IUP wide receiver Irvin Charles has landed in the NFL.
Charles, who earned all-conference honors last fall for the Crimson Hawks, signed with the New York Jets on Saturday as an undrafted free agent.
Charles, a native of Sicklerville, N.J., played in nine games for IUP last season and was second on the team in receptions (39) and yards (792) but first in touchdowns (12). His best game was against California on Oct. 23, when he caught seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
His 12 touchdown catches were the fifth-most in IUP history.
Charles (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) transferred to IUP after three seasons at Penn State, where most of his playing time was spent on special teams.
While Charles is the only current NFL player from IUP, there are nine coaches and six administrators in the league with IUP ties. Among them are Eagles head coach Nick Siranni (IUP assistant 2006-08), Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy (assistant coach 2011-13), Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo (2000 graduate), Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt (player, 2003 graduate) and Colts scout Chad Henry (1996 graduate).