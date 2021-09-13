Javon Davis found out 48 hours before kickoff that he would be starting Saturday’s IUP season opener.
Was the quarterback nervous?
“If you ain’t nervous,” he said, “you ain’t normal.”
If Davis was nervous, it didn’t really show. Against a tough Kutztown defense that had shut out Assumption the week before, Davis completed 20 of 30 attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover, and the Crimson Hawks hung on for a 29-26 win at Miller Stadium.
“I thought he played a great game,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “He made the plays he had to make. He was very in-tuned to managing the game. He was great, did a great job today.”
Prior to Thursday afternoon, it looked like Davis would be the backup. Tortorella didn’t name a starter for the season opener, hoping either Davis or Eastern Illinois transfer Harry Woodbery would win the job outright in preseason camp. Going into the final week of prep for Kutztown, Woodbery seemed to have a slight edge.
But just before the daily team meeting, it was learned Thursday that Woodbery, along with four assistant coaches — including offensive coordinator Tate Gregory — would not be available for the game because of COVID protocols. Tortorella handed the keys to the offense to Davis.
“I’ve been ready,” said Davis. “I was in the office every day going over film and going over the game plan as if I was the starter anyway, so this feels great to have an opportunity to help the team.”
Before Saturday Davis had not thrown a pass in a game in almost three years — his last attempt came in mop-up duty against Seton Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. And even though the playbook was pared down to keep things simple for Davis, he never really struggled.
“They said the same thing about him in high school when we recruited him, that he’s a gamer,” Tortorella said. “You look at him, and he isn’t very big and he doesn’t have the strongest arm. But he’s a gamer. He got a chance today and he helped us win.”
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Davis, a native of Steubenville, Ohio, completed his first pass, to Justice Evans, on a swing pass for 2 yards. His second attempt, on the next play, would have gone for a first down had Irvin Charles not dropped the ball while running across the middle of the field.
A couple series later, Davis gained a first down by connecting with Duane Brown for a 12-yard gain on third-and-6. A few plays later, he threw a perfect pass to the corner of the end zone that Charles outleapt the defender to catch for IUP’s first touchdown of the season.
He had an equally impressive throw early in the fourth quarter, when Brown ran a comeback route and Davis hit him for what would have been a 30-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2, but an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on Brown brought the ball back out to the five-yard line.
“We trusted Javon,” Brown said. “He’s good enough to start, we knew what he could do, and we were locked in with him to make it happen.”
Tortorella said he was impressed with what Davis did, but even more impressed with what Davis did not do.
“He didn’t turn the ball over,” Tortorella said, “and he only took one sack.”
The lone sack Kutztown had on Davis, on a second-and-14, came with a price. After the play, a Golden Bears player was penalized 15 yards for taunting, giving IUP a first down rather than a third-and-18.
By not throwing an interception, Davis became only the third IUP quarterback among the past 11 to not get picked off in his first career start, joining Pat Smith (2009) and Brian Eyerman (1999).
“I’ve been waiting for a long time,” said Davis, a redshirt sophomore who had only thrown 23 career passes. “I’ve been grinding and waiting. Today I got my opportunity and took advantage of it.”
Tortorella said Woodbery is not likely to be activated until next week, meaning Davis will start Saturday’s game against Shepherd (2 p.m. kickoff). But after that, he’s not sure who will be leading the offense.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Tortorella said. “We’ll let it play out and go from there.”