Armoni Foster did it again.
Foster, who recorded the fourth triple-double in IUP basketball history earlier this season, ended 2021 by becoming the first to repeat the feat.
The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior guard from Meadville scored 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out 10 assists in IUP’s easy-as-expected 107-55 win over Pitt Greensburg on the final day of the year Friday at the KCAC. Earlier this year, Foster joined Randy Allen (1974), Yancey Taylor (1995) and Malik Miller (2020) as the only IUP players to record a triple-double when he registered 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Virginia State on Nov. 27.
“I just come out here and play for my teammates and try to play as hard as I can, and if the stats come with that, they come with that,” Foster said. “It feels good. It shows what I do for the team and shows that I bring a lot to the table. But I couldn’t get it done without my teammates. Without them it’s not possible — them hitting shots and being confident and ready to shoot when I pass it to them. I just give all the credit to them and God.”
Foster leads NCAA Division II with two triple-doubles, and he’s one of only two players in all three NCAA divisions to have multiple triple-doubles on the year. It was also his fourth 20-point game in the last seven outings despite nursing ankle and shoulder injuries.
“I’m really proud of him,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “He’s grown up a lot the last couple months … and his leadership, the stone is starting to crack on that. … We’ve just got to get him, for his sake, to the top of his game with practices and development as a player over the next two months.”
More responsibility fell on Foster’s shoulders when redshirt senior Shawndale Jones went down with a season-ending ACL injury in the seventh game of the season. Jones’ absence was evident against Shippensburg, which had no way defend him when he led IUP to the 2020 PSAC title in the final game of the pandemic-shortened season. This season, no one had found a way to shut down both guards.
Foster leads the team in scoring at 19.4 points per game and also averaged 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Three other Hawks are averaging double figures in scoring: Ethan Porterfield (16.0), Tommy Demogerontas (13.7) and Dave Morris (10.4).
“We’re still trying to find what people can do more,” Foster said. “People have step up now. David has to score more, Tommy, Ethan, have to score more. We can still be a very good team, but we’re still trying to figure out what we need to do better.”
Porterfield was working on a double-double when he left the game after only 13 minutes with an ankle injury. He finished with 13 points and in rebounds.
Demogerontas scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Morris had 13 points. Ousmane Diop gave the Hawks five players in double figures with 10 points to go with eight rebounds. Kyle Polce added a career-high nine points.
Dallis Dillard, who moved into the lineup when Jones was injured, is also nursing a knee injury. Bryce Radford, a reserve point guard, missed the game with an foot injury.
“We’ve got a little bit of different adversities going on with the team,” Lombardi said. “We’re trying to evolve. We’re trying to find out how to use David better, how to use Tommy better. So we’re growing.”
IUP, 10-1 and ranked 10th in Division II, scheduled the game to make up for the one missed when Salem (W.Va.) pulled out of the Hawks’ Thanksgiving weekend tournament. IUP hadn’t played since taking its only loss, 72-60 to Shippensburg, on Dec. 19. IUP took a mandatory seven-day break after that.
“It was just about us and how we come back and prepare and get ready these last three days,” Lombardi said. “We had to battle through a lot of fatigue and I didn’t approach is like we’ve got to be rested or 100 percent. We went hard Tuesday and Wednesday with a two-a-days, and after coming back from break, there legs were probably spent. We practiced Thursday and went hard.”
IUP opens PSAC West play Wednesday at California. The game was supposed to be a women’s-men’s doubleheader, but the women’s game was postponed due to COVID issues in the California program. The men’s tipoff had been moved from 7:30 to 5:30 p.m.