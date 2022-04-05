IUP’s Armoni Foster entered the portal Monday.
The leading scorer on the IUP basketball team, Foster entered the NCAA transfer portal, making him available to pursue opportunities at other schools. IUP closed a 33-3 season March 24 in the national semifinals in the Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind.
A 6-foot-4 redshirt junior guard with one year of eligibility remaining, Foster averaged a team-high 17.8 points and 6.5 assists to go with 4.9 rebounds per game. He has scored 1,544 points in his career, which ranks 10th in school history. This past season he scored 642 points, the third-highest single-season figure in school history, and earned NABC All-American recognition as well as the PSAC West Athlete of the Year award.
Foster posted a lengthy Twitter post thanking his “Hawk family” and ended it by saying, “I’m entering the transfer portal to explore my options with one year of eligibility left!”
The NCAA transfer portal is a compliance system created in October 2018 to manage and facilitate the process for student athletes seeking to transfer between member institutions. The transfer portal permits student athletes to place their name in an online database declaring their desire to transfer.
Athletes enter the portal by informing their current school of their desire to transfer; the school then has two business days to enter the athletes’ name in the database. Once an athlete’s name is entered in the database, coaches and staff from other schools are permitted to make contact with the athlete to inquire about their interest in visiting the campus and accepting a scholarship.
The portal was intended to bring greater transparency to the transfer process and to enable student athletes to publicize their desire to transfer.
New regulations were adopted in 2021 allowing student athletes to change schools using the portal once without sitting out a year after the transfer.
Foster came to IUP as an all-state guard out of Meadville. He redshirted his first year, came off the bench as a freshman and emerged as a starter as a redshirt sophomore. IUP is the three-time defending conference champion and won the PSAC title each year Foster played.
IUP coach Joe Lombardi consulted with Foster in advance of the decision.
“With Armoni’s decision to enter the transfer portal, after five years of being here, we as a coaching staff respect his decision to look at other options,” Lombardi said. “His commitment to our program has never been questioned. We are proud that he’s going to graduate this spring and proud of the way he has impacted our success with a 93-8 record over the last four years.”
IUP is expected to return four starters and the top seven players from this season. In addition, redshirt senior guard Shawndale Jones is expected to return from knee surgery that ended his year seven games into the season.