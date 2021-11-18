Some of the lasting images from fall and winter nights at the KCAC, home of IUP basketball, are more enduring than others, and some of the scenes come when the place is nearly empty.
Every game night for the previous three seasons, without fail, Armoni Foster’s grandmother waited to greet her grandson after watching him play, and then the diminutive grandma walked the length of the court, cane in hand, a grandchild or two in tow, as she headed toward the exit to a waiting warm car to start the familiar trek home to Meadville.
Foster, a 6-foot-4 redshirt junior guard and an All-American candidate, lost his beloved grandmother and family matriarch, Norma Jean Foster, just weeks before the start of the season. “Gaga,” as she is affectionately known in the Foster family as well as the IUP basketball family, passed away Oct. 22 at the age of 84.
“She was as big a fan as we’ve had and truly a part of the Hawk Family and beloved by all the players that played with Armoni,” coach Joe Lombardi said.
Foster is playing with a heavy heart after losing one of the most important figures in his life. When he needs some inspiration, he takes a quick glance at his arm, where he has sprawled with black Sharpie the letters “WWGD.”
“These are the first three games she ever missed,” Foster said Tuesday night after he flirted with a triple-double in IUP’s blowout win over Le Moyne (N.Y.). “Every time I go out there, I’m just trying to play for her. I write ‘WWGD’ on my arm for ‘What would Gaga do?’ I just go out there and try to play for her. Anytime I feel myself getting down, I think of her and try to play my hardest for her.”
Gaga would love what her grandson and his teammates are doing. The Crimson Hawks are 3-0 and running an offense that suits the abilities of their personnel, who excel in the open court and at breaking down the defense with the dribble. Foster is averaging 16 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.0 steals on a team that features six players averaging double figures in scoring.
“He had a really good all-around game,” Lombardi said of the most recent outing, which included 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. “He’s really looking to be a distributor. He’s averaging, what, eight assists through three games? That’s just a really high number.”
Foster and the Hawks are taking advantage of the opportunities in an offense that features a few new wrinkles. IUP has a reputation for running good, efficient offense, and that hasn’t changed, but the Hawks run fewer set plays while looking to attack in the open court with Foster, redshirt senior Shawndale Jones and redshirt junior Dave Morris leading the way.
“In the past we ran a lot of sets and Coach tried to control it more,” Foster said. “This year he just let us go. He put his trust in us and thinks we’re all smart players and make good decisions, so he just gives us the full go to push it, and if you push it and have something, take it, and if not, pull it out and run some offense. We have veterans so he has trust in us.”
So far it is working. IUP has converted a lot of layups resulting from transition, penetration by the guards and wings for easy shots and dump-offs to a pair of 6-foot-8 forwards. When those aren’t available, the guards use their inside-out game to find open 3-pointer shooters. IUP is shooting 53.3 percent from field and has 65 assists on 104 field goals. The Hawks have scored 291 points, with 138 coming on layups, 90 on 3-pointers and 53 at the free throw line, leaving only five buckets from the midrange game.
“We want to get paint touches with the use of the dribble,” Lombardi said. “Sometimes you do it with the pass and sometimes with screen-and-roll action. A lot of it is getting into the paint with the dribble and being aggressive and attacking in transition more so than we ever have.
“We have wings capable of doing that. We’re just built to do that and made a commitment to do that. And when you do that, you have to make smart decisions, too. Every time you drive it’s not going to end up in a play, so we tell them they have to use pace, and we talk about driving the baseline, and if you don’t have it, flip your hips and just back in and try to crab dribble into the paint and try to create help and find open guys, and if not, there are a number of guys who can score over the top in that area.”
IUP shot well from 3-point range in two games and poorly in the other and stands at 39 percent, a figure Lombardi figures will increase once the Hawks gain some familiarity with the deeper 3-point line. The line was moved from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22-1¾ last season. IUP, of course, didn’t play last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a lot of good 3-point shooters,” Lombardi said. “The new line, they’ve never played with it before and sometimes they’re shooting 2 or 3 feet behind it, so they have to get better recognition of where the line is because its almost 2 feet longer than it was two years ago.”
IUP creates matchup nightmares for opponents. The Hawks ordinarily have five 3-point shooters on the court, and the three guards, as well as 6-8 forward Tommy Demogerontas, are capable of breaking down defenses from the perimeter. Le Moyne focused on Foster in the first half and held him scoreless, but he racked up five assists without committing a turnover. Meanwhile, Jones burned the Dolphins for 22 points.
In the second half, when the focus shifted to Jones, Foster scored all of his points and continued piling up assists and rebounds. Foster and Jones combined for 17 field goals and 15 assists, meaning they had a hand in 32 of IUP’s 40 field goals, with some of the passes, of course, going to each other.
“The guards are tremendous at just getting me open looks,” Ethan Porterfield, one of the 6-8 forwards, said. “You saw it in the second half. I had like four open layups in a row. It’s fun playing with those guys. We make sure we look after each other, and when someone is open, we get each other the ball.”
Foster still has an entourage that, like his scoring average, reaches double figures and includes his mother, Tammy, and niece Avayah and nephew Amarius. Occasionally, his father, Shon Boyd, and his brother, Artrel, see him play. Artrel played football at Temple, and Gaga never missed his games, either.
“She came up to Coach before every game and gave him a hug and told him we were going to win,” Foster said. “It was the same with my high school coaches. She was just real involved with my sporting events and my brother’s sporting events.”
Foster has flirted with a triple-double in the past. He wants to get one to show “I can do it call,” he said. While the triple-double is a regularity in the NBA — double figures in points, rebounds, assists or steals — it’s a rare occurrence on the college level. Only three IUP players — Randy Allen (1974), Yancy Taylor (1994) and Malik Miller (2019-20) — have recorded a triple-double.
“He’s going to go on a streak and get a couple in a row,” Porterfield said. “He’s right there. He’s right there every time.”
“Yeah. For sure. Sometime,” Foster said. “It’ll come, and I’m not really worried about it. I’m just going out there playing as hard as I can and play for my grandmother, most importantly.”