IUP’s worst fear came true Friday.
Shawndale Jones has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Jones, a 6-foot-3 redshirt senior guard, suffered the injury in IUP’s victory at West Chester on Sunday.
“It’s sports,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “The team will miss him and his ability to contribute, and we’ll miss his energy and enthusiasm that he brings to practice and games. But I’m real confident that everything this team had hoped to do this year is still all out in front of us. We’re still blessed with a lot of good players and have to make some adjustments with how we play, but I don’t think it will have to be a whole lot.”
Jones, a former transfer from Division I NJIT, was leading the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in scoring at 25.0 points per game. The Crimson Hawks have four other starters averaging double figures. As a team, IUP averages 95 points per game.
“We probably won’t be averaging 95 a game, but we found ways to win a few games in the past without averaging 95, so I think this team is quite capable of finding ways to win games.”
According to NCAA rules, a player may apply for a medical redshirt if he has played in fewer than 30 percent of his team’s games. IUP is 7-0, which is 25 percent of its schedule.
“I’d feel 100 times worse if he played 10 games and couldn’t get a redshirt,” Lombardi said. “It would be devastating to end a career like that.”
Kyle Polce, a freshman, will take Jones’ spot in the starting lineup. Lombardi also figures redshirt freshman KJ Rhodes and freshman Dallas Dillard will see some playing time. Dillard was scheduled to redshirt this season.
“We’re not looking to replace those points,” Lombardi said. “Things just happen organically … and every game we go into we have to find out how to win that game.”
Lombardi, with one of the most talented starting lineups he has put on the floor in his 16 seasons at IUP, took some reins off the offense in the open court.
“It’s going to evolve,” Lombardi said. “Most teams in the league would still trade with what we have. We have four guys capable of going for 20 on a given night, and very few teams have that. And we have an All-American point guard (Armoni Foster) who’s starting to find himself a little bit. Everything is in front of us like it was before. There are probably a lot of people doubting us right now, but we’ll find a way to win games. … We won a lot of games in the past by figuring out how to overcome stuff.”
IUP plays host to Millersville on Tuesday.