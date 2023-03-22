IUP’s Shawndale Jones has been named to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American team, announced this week.
Jones put together an outstanding season in his return to the lineup. He was named a D2CCA All-Atlantic region First team selection earlier this month, adding to a lengthy list of accolades.
Jones was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Year, also garnering first-team all-conference and all-region laurels as the leading scorer in the PSAC. He played in just seven games last season, returning to the Hawks in a big way and helping the team to a 32-2 mark, which included the program’s fourth straight PSAC conference title.
Jones also was invited to participate in the Reese’s Division II College All-Star game, which will be played Friday at 7 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
Jones won four PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors this season, surpassing 1,000 career points during his IUP tenure, while also ranking near the top of the league in assists (111) and steals (61). He concludes his IUP career with 634 total points in 2022-23, ranking fifth all-time in program history for a single season.
Joel Scott of Black Hills State was named the National Player of the Year.
Earlier in the week, the National Association of Basketball Coaches released its All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year. Jones joined teammate Dave Morris on the team, and coach Joe Lombardi earned the Atlantic District Coach of the Year honor.
Jones was selected to the first team with Morris earning recognition on the second team. Lombardi earned the region’s top coaching honor for the fourth time in the last four full seasons (2019, 2022, 2022, 2023).
Morris served as a key contributor for IUP, helping the program boast a combined 95-8 mark since 2018-19 and a 93-7 (.930) record over the last three full playing seasons. The two-way guard earned All-PSAC West first-team honors in consecutive seasons.
Morris led the PSAC in 3-point field goal percentage (.346) while ranking second in the conference with 59 steals.
Lombardi secured his seventh conference title in 17 seasons at the helm of the program, marking the second most in conference history behind John Chaney (eight). He surpassed 500 career games at IUP and 400 wins this season, helping the Hawks secure the top seed in Atlantic Region for the fourth straight full season.
He is the winningest active coach in the PSAC, boasting a 400-108 (.787) mark in 17 seasons.
Other members of the first team were Bryce Butler of West Liberty, John Paul Kromka of Pitt-Johnstown, Carlos Pepin of East Stroudsburg and Isaiah Sanders of Fairmont State.
The second team consisted of Indiana native Carlos Carter of Shippensburg, Robert Osborne of Virginia Union, Keith Palek III of California and Jaedon Willis of Notre Dame College.