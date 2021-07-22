Like the rest of us, Damon Lloyd has grown tired of hearing that his car’s warranty may be out of date.
So, it’s not too surprising that about a month ago he momentarily thought about not answering his phone when he saw he had a call coming from California. Yet after debating it for a moment, Lloyd, a former all-American linebacker for IUP, decided to answer his phone.
He’s glad he did.
Rather than a dreaded robotic call on the other end, Lloyd heard a scout from the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers on the other end. The scout said the Chargers wanted to fly Lloyd out west for a physical and to likely sign him to a contract.
“It was a Tuesday afternoon,” Lloyd recalled. “They asked me to fly out the next day. I got there about 6 p.m. on Wednesday and they said to be ready at 5 a.m. on Thursday to start the physical. At the end of the day, I signed the papers. It was a pretty wild couple days.”
The quick switch from NFL hopeful to free-agent signee has Lloyd, a 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker, on the cusp of his dream. He leaves Sunday for Los Angeles and will report to the Chargers’ training camp in Costa Mesa on Tuesday. His first practice as an NFL player will be Wednesday.
“I’m not nervous at all,” he said. “I just know I can play at the highest level. I’m more anxious and ready to get out there than anything. It’s the anticipation that’s killing me.”
Lloyd finished his playing days at IUP in 2019 and had hoped to land with an NFL team for the 2020 season, but the pandemic wiped out all opportunities to work out at a pro day, and being that he came from an NCAA Division II school, the road was more uphill than he imagined.
But a break came in April when he was offered a chance to play in The Spring League, a feeder system that is designed to give players every opportunity to land an NFL contract. Lloyd was a star for his team, the Blues, and he garnered attention with his play.
The call from the Chargers came two days after The Spring League’s season ended.
“I’m grateful for playing in The Spring League,” Lloyd said. “It gave me a lot of good exposure. It’s critical for players like me to get film showing what we can do. I was just playing well and I had some good luck. I kept my faith and I just knew I could play.”
Lloyd will be entering a new arena now with the NFL. The good news is that the Chargers’ defense is somewhat similar to IUP’s in that they have an extensive nickel package that uses the same concepts as IUP’s base 4-2-5 defense. But first, he hopes to contribute on special teams, which was something he excelled in during his four seasons with the Crimson Hawks.
“The reps will be limited for guys like me,” he said, referring to the undrafted free agents each team adds to fill out the roster. “I need to make the most of the ones I get.”
Lloyd knows the odds of making the roster are better for the rookies who were selected in the draft, but he’s not scared by that. He had to prove himself before, and he’s ready to do it again.
“Every step since I graduated college was another step in this ongoing journey,” he said. “The steps have been delayed, but here I am and this is the next step. This is a continuation of the journey. At the end of the day, I’m going to play football. That’s what my job is now. I don’t think I’ll be nervous because all I have to do is just prove myself again — like I always have.”