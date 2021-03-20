BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — IUP junior Paige Mikesell continued her extraordinary week with a second-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly as four Crimson Hawks tallied four All-American honors on the third day of the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday.
Mikesell finished with a time of 1 minutes, 58.92 seconds, just 0.63 seconds behind national champion Celeste Turner from Delta State. Her time was also just 0.08 seconds shy of tying Jackie Hynson’s pro-
gram record of 1:58.84 from her national title swim back in 2012.
This marked Mikesell’s fifth All-American honor of the week and her third top-2 finish, including her national title in the 200 freestyle and second-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Freshman Luke Mikesell opened the night session with his first career All-American honor, finishing fourth in the men’s 500 freestyle. He posted a time of 4:24.67, breaking his own school record that he set during the morning prelims (4:24.92).
The women’s 100 breaststroke featured two All-American for IUP, with redshirt senior Claire Mikesell and junior Rachel Johnson each competing in the B final to earn honorable mention honors. They went back-to-back at the top of the heat, with Mikesell finishing ninth with a time of 1:02.32 and Johnson right on her heels at 1:02.44.
Mikesell’s time also broke her own school record that she set three weeks ago (1:02.50).
Friday’s success brings IUP’s total All-American honors to eight through three days — six individual and two relays. Paige Mikesell is responsible for five of those: the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, the 200 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay.
IUP swimmers have also broken six school records, including both relays.
Scheduled to compete on the final day of the championships Saturday are Johnson and Claire Mikesell in the 200 breaststroke, Luke Mikesell in the 100 freestyle and Paige Mikesell in the 100 freestyle.