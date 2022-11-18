On Sunday at Clarion, physically spent after back-to-back season-opening games, Tomiwa Sulaiman hobbled back toward the IUP locker room, both knees strapped with bags of ice. He looked at the floor, at a pizza box that contained his postgame meal, and couldn’t bend his knees to pick it up and whispered, “Aw man.”
He received some assistance, took possession of his pizza and headed down the corridor toward the exit. He was ready to get on the bus and eat.
It was the same Wednesday night at the KCAC. A 6-foot-6 sophomore from London, Sulaiman hobbled out of the locker room, fresh ice strapped to his knees, ready to join friends for a postgame meal. Asked how he was feeling, he smiled and said, “Good. Tired. Ready to eat.”
Sulaiman earns his meals. He’s the highest-energy player for the 3-0 Crimson Hawks, and he leaves that effort on the court in every game and every practice. In the home opener Wednesday, Sulaiman had a bad start, and three turnovers led to easy buckets for Bowie State. He made up for it the rest of the way and finished with his first double-double of the season with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting and 12 rebounds to go with a couple assists and three steals in a 70-55 victory.
“Without joy and passion for basketball there’s no point of playing,” Sulaiman said. “So every day, I love the game, I love my teammates, and I’m passionate when I show my love to the game. Always passionate. Always hungry. Always trying to bring energy. That’s my role, that’s my job. If I bring energy it trickles down to everyone’s energy, and I try to be a leader in that department.”
He tries to get everyone involved. Against Bowie, Sulaiman dunked off an offensive rebound, turned to the several hundred students in the stands and thrust his arms in the air and yelled “Yeah!”
“He plays so hard,” Lombardi said. “He plays with a joy and passion that’s contagious and fun to watch if you’re a viewer. And he’s just so unselfish. I told him earlier this year, ‘You have to ride in the back seat and wait your turn.’ We don’t call anything for Tomiwa, any plays, any opportunities to score. The other day he ran into foul trouble and sat early in the first half and he doesn’t sit and go woe is me. He’s the biggest cheerleader on the bench. I don’t think I could ask a lot more from him He shows up and works on his own and works in practice, and he’s respectful. This summer we went on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. He cares about people outside the basketball team, so he’s really just the complete package.”
He loves to share the joy.
“Love the game, love the sport, and it’s just like, ‘Reward yourself,’ he said. “You get a good play, you get a good stop, reward yourself and then get focused back in. And that’s what I like to do. I like getting the crowd hyped. If I can dunk it, I try to dunk it. Make, not highlight plays, but power plays. That’s what I like to do — get blocks, get steals, get stops. That brings me joy and that brings my team joy and brings everyone joy, so if I can carry on doing that, that’s my biggest thing. I don’t look to be the top scorer. My thing is trying to be the best defender in the league, and if I keep doing that, my teammates do what they need to do and we’ll have a great season.”
Graduate guard Shawndale Jones, senior guard Dave Morris and junior forward Ethan Porterfield lead IUP in scoring. There are only so many shots available in each game, and IUP’s offensive sets revolve around that trio. But the ball finds Sulaiman, or he finds the ball, and his opportunities come from offensive rebounds, steals and midrange jumpers.
“Tomiwa is a unique player at this level,” Lombardi said. “When you look at him and kind of think he’s your fourth-best player, I guess you have a pretty good team.”
IUP does have another pretty good team under its 17th-year coach. The Hawks are 3-0, and Wednesday’s win represented Lombardi’s 370th against only 106 losses. IUP returned all but two key pieces of last year’s team, which matched the school record with 33 wins, claimed a third straight PSAC title, captured the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship and advanced to the national semifinals in Evansville, Ind.
Sulaiman is one of those key pieces. He came to IUP as a freshman during the 2020-21 pandemic season, when IUP played only three games. Last year, his freshman status still intact because the NCAA didn’t count the pandemic season against any athlete’s eligibility, Sulaiman started the season coming off the bench but moved into the starting lineup when Tommy Demogerontas was injured.
He never left. Sulaiman averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. This year is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 boards and shooting 64 percent from the field.
Sulaiman’s main influence comes on the defensive end. Lombardi calls him an elite defender because he can guard inside out or out, protect the basket and finish the possession by securing the rebound. Against Bowie’s athletic and talented perimeter players, IUP’s guards put on a clinic with tight defense. Part of that strategy stems from Sulaiman’s ability to switch on the perimeter and guard a smaller player or lurk inside along with the 6-8 Porterfield if a breakdown occurs.
“We can guard smaller teams like that because Tomiwa gives us that luxury,” Lombardi said.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, IUP celebrated last season. The program included a short highlight video. Of course, Sulaiman’s dunks and demonstrative demonstrations to the crowd were part of the feature.
Afterward, asked about the ceremony, Sulaiman looked up at the KCAC video screen, which now contained a large Crimson Hawks logo.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Training is tough. Conditioning. Everything is tough. Watching that video makes you realize it was all worth it in the end because it’s a long road, a long journey, and these games, every game counts. Watching that video makes the whole team hungry. Everyone’s trying to go back to Evansville again and put the work in. We’re still far from where we need to be, but every day we put in the work.”
IUP, ranked third nationally, plays at Walsh (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon. Walsh is 2-1 with wins over Maryville Mo.) and Carnegie Mellon and a season-opening loss to Missouri-St. Louis.
“We scrimmaged them last year and won a real close battle early in the year,” Lombardi said. “They we the No. 1 seed in their region and we were No. 1 in ours, so it’s kind of a matchup on that, and they have a lot of guys back from that team. They’re really talented, and we’ll have to play better offensively and get into what we need to get into and execute some things if we want to come away with a win there.”