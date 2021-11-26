IUP will play one game, not two, this weekend.
The Crimson Hawks’ four-game schedule for the annual Thanksgiving Classic was reduced to one earlier this week when Salem (W.Va.), which scheduled more games than the NCAA allows, pulled out of the tournament.
That left IUP scrambling to find a replacement. The effort was unsuccessful.
While four games were set to played at the KCAC on Saturday and Sunday, the only game left on the docket is IUP’s matchup with Virginia State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
IUP was scheduled to play Salem on Sunday.
“It is with great disappointment that we cancel our previously scheduled game with Salem University to be played Sunday,” said Todd Garzarelli, IUP director of athletics. “We were notified earlier this week that Salem intended to pull out of the IUP Thanksgiving Classic even though we had a game contract in place with the previous coaching staff.
“Our men’s coaching staff has been diligently working throughout the week to fill the vacant spot but have been unable to secure a willing participant.”
Pitt Johnstown, the other tournament participant, won’t play Saturday. Instead, Virginia State will visit Pitt Johnstown on Sunday.
Garzarelli said IUP will try to add a game at a later date.
“We will continue to look for an opponent to add to our 2021-22 schedule as our student-athletes, coaches and fans deserve to see the full compliment of games permitted by NCAA rules,” he said.
“As always, we will continue to operate our programs in a first-class manner and honor all of our commitments. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding and thank the administration and men’s basketball program at Pitt Johnstown.”
Virginia State started 3-0 with wins over Mansfield (101-73), Shippensburg (85-75) and Mount Olive (99-95) before losing to Barton (105-90).
IUP is 4-0 with wins over West Virginia Wesleyan (87-61), Concord (98-78), Le Moyne (106-67) and Bowie State (90-83).
The Crimson Hawks cracked the top 10 in the NABC poll this week, coming it an No. 9 after sitting at No. 18 in the preseason poll. See the national poll on Page B-2.