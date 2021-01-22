VANDERGRIFT — Indiana was going to forfeit the match at 215 pounds in a WPIAL Class 3A triangular wrestling meet on Thursday.
Instead, coach Tony Donatelli asked Rodrick Jones if he wanted a chance to wrestle in a varsity match in his return to the sport this season after leaving it after junior high school.
Jones, a senior, took the opportunity, and he gave his team a victory, scoring a third-period pin over Logan Pettigrew in a 39-36 victory over Bethel Park. Jones’ victory created a 12-point swing in a match Indiana would have lost had it forfeited that bout.
Jones opened the evening by winning an exhibition match by fall in a 36-27 loss to Hampton.
“He’s the 189 backup,” Donatelli said, “and I asked him if he wanted a varsity match. He wanted to wrestle, and it was a big match and a pleasant surprise. It was team effort, but I really have to hand it to Rodrick Jones.”
The Turner brothers, Will, Danny and Jack, gave Indiana three straight wins at 145 through 160 pounds. Will (145 pounds) and Danny (152) scored pins, and Jack (160) notched a decision.
Brody Kunselman followed with a win by fall at 170.
Danny and Jack Turner also picked up wins against Hampton — Will received a forfeit. Brock Petras scored a win at 132 with a first-period fall.
Indiana welcomes Tyrone on Saturday afternoon.
Calvary Baptist splits pair on road
DuBOIS — Calvary Baptist raced past DuBois Christian in the boys’ game but dropped the girls’ game in a non-conference basketball doubleheader on Thursday.
The Calvary Baptist boys (3-1) scored a 59-32 victory. The Patriots grabbed a 19-5 lead in the first quarter, and Joe Shank’s 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer sent his team into halftime with a 10-point lead at 28-18. Calvary Baptist stretched the lead to 20 in the third quarter.
Shank poured in 24 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and came up one steal shy of a triple-double. He also had seven assists.
Noah Meckley scored 19 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists.
Calvary Baptist dropped the girls’ game, 28-17, for its first loss in three starts. Kaitlyn Shank and Sarah Covato combined for 11 points. That duo along with Michaela Ingmire finished with 10 or more rebounds apiece.
Calvary Baptist plays Tuesday at Huntingdon Christian.
United takes two from Marion Center
MARION CENTER — United topped Marion Center, 35-16, in a junior high basketball game Thursday.
Issac Worthington scored 14 points for United (3-0).
Matthew Cahill scored 10 points in United’s 31-20 win in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.
United play at Saltsburg today.
Indiana drops rifle match
Indiana took a narrow loss against Woodlands Hills, 788-46x to 784-28x in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 2 virtual rifle match Thursday.
Lily Palfrey shot a 100-3x for Indiana.
Indiana (0-3) faces Hempfield in a virtual meet on Tuesday.