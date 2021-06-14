Though crappies provide consistent fishing during the spring, when forays to feed and reproduce draw them into shallow water, come summer their location often becomes a mystery. Combining trolling tactics to find crappies, and then a casting/jigging approach once located, can keep the action going through the warm weather months.
For trolling, consider a spread of baits that covers various depths in the water column. I like to fish three rods, each one rigged to target a specific depth range.
Crappies feed upward, so it’s important to not fish below them. So, for the first rod I rig either an eighth or three-sixteenth ounce jig dressed with a soft plastic body. Underspin jigs like the Blakemore Roadrunner excel in this instance. Bodies like Bobby Garland Baby Shad couple nicely with the jig. Color wise, I’ve had good success with chartreuse jigs and pink bodies. This outfit is fished about cast length behind the boat, roughly 40 feet. Moving at 0.8 or 0.9 mph I figure this jig/plastic combo, which I fish on 8-pound test Sufix Nanobraid, to run a few feet under the surface.
A second outfit is also rigged with a similar jig/plastic body, this one with a larger bait such as Bobby Garland’s three-inch Slab Slayer. This one is set up as a Carolina rig, with an egg slip sinker in the one-eighth or three sixteen-ounce range. Depending on the size of the weight, this rig gets down in the 10-foot range.
Finally, I rig a longer, soft action casting rod with a three-way swivel. One eye of the swivel goes to the main line, one to a six-inch dropper for the sinker, and one to a small crankbait like a Rapala Shad Rap of 1.5 inches. Both the sinker dropper and the bait dropper are finished with a small snap, so it’s an easy matter to switch lures/baits as well as sinker (I prefer a Water Gremlin Dipsey) as needed. With a quarter-ounce sinker this rig runs about 14 feet down.
Combing the water column with this setup is an efficient way of finding both fish and fish holding cover. Once located, trolling can be put on hold to target such specific areas with casted jigs, vertically fished with small blade baits, or targeted with jigs suspended under a slip bobber.