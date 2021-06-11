On the surface, Steve Kline’s interest in being the IUP baseball coach seems a little unbelievable.
He spent 11 summers pitching in the major leagues and then 14 years coaching in the minors, and he has usually filled his offseasons by coaching youth wrestling and high school football. He’s probably made enough money to retire to the beach, yet he’s moving to Indiana to lead a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2015.
To Kline, it makes perfect sense. In fact, it’s a dream come true.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I always thought this is something I wanted to do. I got the chance and I pounced on it.”
Kline, a native of Lewisburg who pitched for the Indians, Expos, Cardinals, Orioles and Giants from 1997 to 2007, was announced last week as the 14th coach in the history of the IUP program. He replaces Anthony Rebyanski, who went 58-126 in five seasons.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to come back to Pennsylvania and lead a good baseball program,” Kline said. “I’ve always wanted to coach in college. I grew up in a small town, and now I’m about stability and being at home.”
Since retiring from playing, Kline has been riding the bus in the Giants’ minor league organization, coaching from the instructional leagues all the way up to Class AAA ball. But at 48, he’s tired of the traveling and moving, and the idea of calling some place home sounds appealing.
According to Todd Garzarelli, IUP’s director of athletics, tasking Kline with reviving the program makes sense because the former major leaguer brings everything the program needs.
“After we made the decision to look for a new coach, I had conversations within the baseball community with people I trust, and his name kept coming up,” Garzarelli said. “He’s got a great baseball acumen, and when I talked to him, we both knew we wanted the same things: to build a winning program that also wins in the classroom and the community.
“What it comes down to is his passion for developing youth, his passion for community and his passion for baseball. That’s what drives him, and that’s what made him such an attractive candidate.”
The IUP baseball program is mired in tough times. The Crimson Hawks went 2-35 this spring, their worst record since going 0-7 in 1954. They have had only three winning seasons in the past 10 and have qualified for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs just four times in the past 23 seasons.
What’s more, 2020 marked 30 years since IUP last won the conference championship.
“Steve has experienced winning at the highest level,” Garzarelli said. “He’s been a part of an organization at both ends of spectrum.
“Mindset is a big thing coming off a 2-35 season. We need to develop a winning mindset and we have to get back to top.”
Kline knows the best way to turn the program around is to improve the roster through recruiting. Because of his extensive background in professional baseball, Kline believes he is a good judge of talent and will be able to spot players who can spark the turnaround.
Being that he has so much experience in pro baseball, Kline thinks connecting with players won’t be hard.
“I’ll say to them, ‘What are you trying to do? I want you to come here to get your degree, but if you want to get to another level of baseball, I’ve got connections and I can help you get there,’” he said.
One ace up Kline’s sleeve, he knows, is that IUP has always been an attractive option for high school students.
“It’s one of the best schools in the state,” he said. “IUP wins a lot in all the sports. It’s a good state school that good, quality kids want to go to. And that area, western Pennsylvania, is a breeding ground for good baseball players. I just have to learn the (NCAA) rules and regulations with compliance and other things. Recruiting will be the fun part, but I know it will be challenging. I know I can do a good job of it. I’ll just need to get the first one and go from there.”
Garzarelli said Kline will have help in learning the rules of recruiting.
“We knew that when making the hire,” he said. “We knew there would be a small learning curve from the compliance standpoint. There will be some adjustments, but we’re going to build him a support system and get him immersed in everything. We want to build him bridge and give him as much support as we can.”
Kline is currently the pitching coach for the Richmond (Va.) Flying Squirrels of the Double-A Northeast League, formerly the Eastern League. He will stay with Richmond for most of the summer, and then in late August will join IUP full-time.
His last games in pro baseball will come in the series between Richmond and the Altoona Curve on Aug. 24-29.
“IUP is my dream job,” Kline said. “I don’t need to be famous or anything. I just want to be myself and be who I am, and this just feels like home to me.”