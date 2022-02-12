During his 11-year major league career, one of the things Steve Kline was known for was the filthy baseball cap he wore on the mound. So his answer was fitting when the first-year IUP baseball coach was asked what style of play he wants his team to be known for.
“Gritty,” Kline said. “I want us to be gritty because we are not going to sit back and take our whacks from people. We’re going to
fight. I told the kids they better dig their fox hole and that we’ll be getting dirty because we’ll be fighting for each other. We will come together as a team, and we will use our grit to fight and persevere. That’s how you have to do it in this game. You can’t just rely on talent.”
Kline, a native of Sunbury, Northumberland County, was hired last summer to take over a Crimson Hawks program that had fallen on hard times. IUP went just 2-35 last spring and was outscored by more than five runs per game. The Crimson Hawks finished dead last in the 17-team Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in batting (.234 team average) and defense (.944 fielding percentage) and was 16th in pitching (9.22 ERA).
The task for Kline –– who pitched for the Indians, Expos, Cardinals, Orioles and Giants from 1997 to 2007 and has been a minor-league pitching coach since 2008 –– is to right the ship any way he can. In his mind, that means taking every game pitch-by-pitch and doing the little things right.
The first test came Friday in the season opener at UNC Pembroke, a 9-5 loss in the first game of a three-game weekend series. After seven road games, IUP’s first home contest is scheduled for March 12, against Wheeling (W.Va.).
“I’m just trying to build a different culture and a different atmosphere,” Kline said.
Kline has overturned the IUP roster dramatically. Just 16 of the 34 players on this year’s team were around last year, but some of those holdovers will be counted on to lead the team.
“When I got on campus, I was expecting a 2-35 group of guys,” he said. “But then I got to know them and I realized some of them could be pretty good.”
Among them are catcher/third baseman Austin Mueller, who led IUP in hitting last year (.304) and right-handed starter Mark Edeburn, who had a 4.50 ERA in 26 innings. The holdovers have been complemented by a host of new faces, including 13 freshmen and four transfers.
But with so many new players and with recent weather making it impossible to do much outdoor work, Kline is still figuring out who can help immediately and who needs to develop. So, he –– along with assistants Kyle Richardson, Bruce Yard, Bobby Thompson and Benito Mendizabal –– is working to put the players in the best position to be successful for the team, wherever that may be.
Kline says he’s taking a tip from one of his former managers, Tony LaRussa.
“LaRussa always told me, ‘You put your piece in the puzzle and rely on everyone else to do the same thing.’ Some people have bigger pieces in the puzzle, but you just do what you can to help the team and everything will take care of itself.”
And after going 2-35 last year, the rest of the PSAC has low expectations of the Crimson Hawks, evidenced by IUP placing last (eighth) in the West Division of the preseason coaches’ poll. But Kline isn’t subscribing to that.
So where is he setting the bar?
“I want to get to the (PSAC) playoffs,” he said. “That’s all I want. We need to play well enough to give ourselves a shot to win some games. Last year, they weren’t in many games. We need to change that, and I believe these kids are capable of that.”
To be competitive and find their way into the playoff race, the biggest thing IUP will have to do is have better pitching. Last season, the Crimson Hawks gave up at least 10 runs in a game 16 times.
“It comes down to pitching and defense and hard work,” Kline said. “We’ve got to take our pitching staff from a (9.22 ERA) last year to half of that, or even 4.00. If we can do that, we’ll definitely be in more games. It’s tough when you get beat up early in games, and that’s what happened. When you’re down six or seven runs, it’s hard to always be playing catch-up.”
Kline will begin finding out today what his team of capable of. He knows it will be a long climb to being a consistent winner, but he’s optimistic better days are to come.
“I’m excited about these kids because of their attitude,” he said. “They want to win. Some of the seniors said last year was a flat-out fluke season. I’m hoping that it was. This is a rebuild. I’d rather be good at the end of the season instead of being good at the beginning. It’s going to be a steady climb, but I believe in these kids.”