WEST LEBANON — Kovacik Insurance continued its surge after an 0-4 start to the season, holding off Young Township, 9-6, for its seventh straight victory in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Tuesday.
The Giants (9-5), winners of 9 of 10 overall, took an early 5-0 lead and held off Young Township’s comeback attempt.
Nine players were credited with one RBI for Kovacik Insurance. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni and Jacob Gillin each had two of their team’s 10 hits. Kennedy-Citeroni, Niko Vadala and Jayden Whitfield each cranked out a double.
Gunner Shoop picked up four RBIs for Young Township. Karter Schrock doubled for one of hits two hits and Grant Johnston also had two hits. Braeden Talmadge drove in two runs.
Vadala picked up the win, and Hunter Riggle came on to get the final out and the save. Vadala struck out nine and walked one.
Kovacik Insurance plays at S.W. Jack today . Young Township travels to Punxsutawney that evening to take on S&T Bank.
S.W. Jack rolls past Walbeck
Michael Dolan drove in five runs to lead S.W. Jack in a 15-4 win over Walbeck Insurance in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game that was shortened to 4½ innings due to the mercy rule Tuesday.
Dolan drove in runs on a double and a walk in the first inning, another walk in the second and a single in the fourth.
Hunter Martin chipped in two hits and three RBIs, and Evan Brocious had a couple hits and two RBIs. Tristan Redinger also knocked in two runs. Michael Tortorella slugged two doubles and Caleb Gittings also had two hits and an RBI. Kadin Homer and Martin also doubled, and Redinger tripled.
Homer picked up the win.
Michael Krejocic had two hits for Walbeck Insurance. Caleb Palmer doubled in a run.
S.W. Jack plays host to Kovacik Insurance on Wednesday. Walbeck Insurance visits Armstrong today.
Bob’s Pizza wins interleague game
REVLOC — Bob’s Pizza rallied for an 11-8 win over Blacklick Valley in an Indiana County League/Indiana Area Baseball Boosters interleague game on Tuesday.
Bob’s Pizza, an IABB entry, grabbed an early 6-0 lead, fell behind 8-6 after five innings and scored five runs in the sixth to regain the advantage.
Josh Little, Corey Simmons, Weston Zeglen and Jordan McEvoy each had two hits for Blacklick Valley.
Blacklick Valley, the ICL’s new entry, fell to 1-4 going into Thursday’s home game against West Lebanon.
IUP to hold two more basketball camps
The IUP men’s basketball program will hold two more youth camps this summer.
Camps are set for June 28 to July 1 and July 19 to 22.
There will be two age groups, with 7- to 11-year-olds going from 9 a.m. to noon followed by 12- to 16-year-olds from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be flexibility within age groups.
Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Registration is on a first come, first served basis.
Registration and additional camp information is available online at www.iup.edu.
For information, contact assistant coach Ron Fudala at rfudala@iup.edu.