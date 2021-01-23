SALTSBURG — Talk about an encore.
A night after posting a 23-point outing, Austin Kovalcik picked up where he left off and erupted for 32 points Friday night in United’s 58-43 victory over Saltsburg in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game.
The Lions (5-1) have won five straight games since a season-opening non-conference loss to Berlin, and more importantly, they remained undefeated in conference play. At 5-0, United pulled even with West Shamokin for first place in the conference at the conclusion of Friday’s action. The teams will meet for the first time this season on Feb. 1.
Kovalcik saved his best for last on Friday. He scored 17 points in the second half, including 12 of his team’s 18 fourth-quarter points. A senior guard, he is 58 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
The teams exchanged 11-3 runs in the third quarter in a game of momentum swings.
Trailing 26-19 at halftime, Saltsburg opened the third with an 11-3 run and briefly assumed a 30-29 lead.
With Kovalcik leading the way, United responded with its own 11-3 run that gave the visitors the momentum and a 40-33 lead heading into the fourth.
Although Saltsburg remained within striking range entering the quarter, it didn’t last long as Kovalcik single-handedly powered the Lions to victory in the decisive final quarter. United outscored the Trojans, 18-10, over the final eight minutes.
“United hasd a really good team,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said. “They have shooter s and big guys. This was a close game, but then Kovacik just too over in the fourth quarter.”
Although eight players scored for Saltsburg, nobody had more than 10 points for the Trojans, whose two-game winning streak was snapped. Gino Bartolini led the Trojans with eight points.
United (5-1, 5-0 conference) welcomes Purchase Line on Monday. Saltsburg (3-3, 3-3) returns to action on Wednesday at Homer-Center.
PENNS MANOR 49, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 26: Despite a pedestrian offensive night, Penns Manor dominated the Colts in a Heritage Conference game to snap a two-game losing streak Friday night.
Noah Kohan scored a game-high 13 points and Max Hill added 12 points for the Comets, who took control of the game in the middle two quarters. Leading 12-9 after the opening quarter, Penns Manor outscored the Colts by identical 16-5 scores in the second and third quarters to build a 44-19 lead entering the fourth.
After averaging 66.3 points per game during their 3-0 start to the season, the Comets have been limited to 52 points or fewer while going 1-2 in their three most recent games. Friday’s 49-point output was their second lowest of the season, coming on the heels of a 52-47 loss to West Shamokin a night earlier in the first game of a back-to-back set.
Penns Manor also struggled to find consistency at the free throw line, shooting just 47 percent (9-for-19).
Nicholas Pavelko, Matt Sedlock and Zach Taylor scored five points apiece to lead Northern Cambria (1-4), which was held to fewer than 30 points for the third time in five games this season.
Both teams play on the road Monday. Penns Manor (4-2, 3-2 conference) visits Blairsville, and Northern Cambria travels to West Shamokin.
HOMER-CENTER 54, BLAIRSVILLE 33: After letting a lead get away against West Shamokin in a loss followed by a non-conference thumping from Brookville, Homer-Center jumped on Blairsville for a victory in a Heritage Conference game.
Homer-Center led 16-6 after the first quarter and by 17, 33-16, at halftime.
Ryan Sardone led the Wildcats with 21 points. Chris Ober scored 12. In all, eight players scored for Homer-Center (2-4).
“It’s nice to hold a lead and keep it,” Homer-Center coach Paul Pohley said. “I thought we were a lot more patient and executed on both ends of the floor.”
Cameron Reaugh scored nine points for Blairsville. Ashton Perfetti chipped in eight points and Andrew Baker added seven. Carson McCully hit two 3-pointers for six points.
Both teams play Monday. Blairsville (0-5) plays host to Penns Manor, and homer-Center welcomes Marion Center.
APOLLO-RIDGE 61, VALLEY 53: Coming off a weeklong layoff during which they had two games postponed, the Vikings and Jake Fello overcame a sluggish start to dispose of Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game Friday night.
Fello poured in a game-high 26 points — with 24 coming after the first quarter — and Apollo-Ridge rode his hot hand to victory in its first game since Jan. 15.
Perhaps affected by the layoff, the Vikings fell behind 14-10 after the first quarter, during which Valley managed to keep Fello in check. But once he got rolling in the second quarter, so did the rest of Apollo-Ridge’s offense, and the Vikings outscored the hosts 51-39 over the final three quarters to methodically pull away with the win.
Fello scored 11 points in each of the second and fourth quarters. Klay Fitzroy added 17 points, and Keighton contributed 12 points on the strength of four 3-point field goals.
Apollo-Ridge (2-0) welcomes Steel Valley on Tuesday.
MARS 79, INDIANA 33: Although the Indians recorded a season high in points, there was little cause for celebration Friday night. Indiana fell behind 21-8 after the first quarter and 46-20 at halftime en route to losing its third straight game and falling to 0-2 in WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 play.
As if the first half wasn’t bad enough, the Indians didn’t make a field goal in the third quarter and were outscored 20-1. Mars made nine 3-point field goals.
Through three games, Indiana is averaging just 28.7 points per game.
Noah Hutton hit a pair of 3s and led the Indians with 11 points.
Indiana (0-3) visits Tyrone on Saturday for a non-conference game.
GIRLS
WEST SHAMOKIN 62, MARION CENTER 44: Freshman standout Lily Jordan posted a double-double, scoring a career-high 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds, and West Shamokin extended its winning streak to seven games Friday night.
Three players scored 15 or more points for the first-place Wolves, who improved to 7-0 and 5-0 in the Heritage Conference. Senior Sophie Fusaro had a game-high 21 points with seven assists for the Wolves, and Abby Oesterling added 15 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals. Melissa Spohn chipped in seven rebounds.
West Shamokin ended the first quarter on a lengthy run to take a 21-10 lead, and the Wolves stretched their advantage to 39-24 at halftime and 61-32 at the end of the third quarter.
“It was tight early,” West Shamokin coach Frank Nagy said. “It was probably 8-8. They might have actually taken a 9-8 lead, but we made a nice to run to close the first quarter. … In the third quarter is when we really pulled away and hit the mercy rule. Offensively the first three quarters, the girls did a good job of taking what the defense gave us.
“But credit to Marion Center. They’re scrappy and they get after you. Credit to them for working all night.”
Kailee Elkin paced the Stingers with 12 points, and Lydia Miller and Mya Lipsie added nine points apiece.
Despite West Shamokin’s undefeated start to the season, Nagy sees plenty of room for improvement.
“We’re just looking for that consistency,” he said. “We’ve been playing pretty good basketball, but I wouldn’t say we’ve put four good quarters together. But we’re really only three weeks into the season. To me, it’s really about fine-tuning those skills, and those things we’re usually doing well at this time (of the season).
“By the end of January, we usually have it all together, but at this point, I don’t think we do, and the girls want to keep fine-tuning those things.”
Both teams play Northern Cambria next. Marion Center (0-4) visits the Colts on Monday, and West Shamokin plays host to them on Tuesday.
PENNS MANOR 59, CLEARFIELD 33: Megan Dumm nearly posted a triple-double to power the Comets to a runaway victory in a non-conference game Friday.
Dumm racked up a game-high 23 points while also collecting eight rebounds and steals apiece.
Kassidy Smith added 18 points and seven rebounds for Penns Manor, while Anna Peterman put together a strong all-around game with six points, a team-leading 11 rebounds and six assists.
Dumm’s steals sparked Penns Manor’s defense in the second half, during which the Comets outscored the Bison 27-10 to run away with the game.
Penns Manor led 21-11 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime.
“We were a little sluggish on the defensive end in the first half,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said, “but in the second half, we really committed to playing better defense and sort of put the game out of reach even though we didn’t shoot it quite as well as we would have liked.”
Penns Manor (6-2) plays Saturday at home against Northern Cambria.