United’s Austin Kovalcik hit a pair of free throws in the second quarter to surpass 1,000 points in his career.
He hit two near the end of the game that were much bigger.
Kovalcik made two free throws with 19 seconds left, Bradley Felix closed out on a shooter defensively on the last play of the game, and United held off Westmont Hilltop, 53-50, in the Boswell Jaycees boys’ basketball tournament at North Star High School on Friday.
The Lions chalked up their eighth straight win after a season-opening loss, but they almost let this one get away.
United held a six-point lead at 51-45 going into the final minute. Westmont hilltop cut the lead in half with a 3-pointer, came up with a steal and scored a 2 to make the score 51-50.
After the Lions tried to score inside but missed, Westmont Hilltop’s Austin Svencer grabbed the rebound, drew a foul but missed the front end of the one-and-one. United rebounded and Kovalcik walked to the line and made both free throws for a three-point cushion.
That set up Westmont Hilltop for one last chance.
“They had possession with eight seconds left and they inbounded and reversed the ball around the perimeter,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “Bradley Felix did a great job contesting their desperation 3. Kovalcik got the rebound and time ran out.”
Kovalcik needed eight points to reach 1,000. The second-quarter free throws put him one over the mark. He finished with 16 points.
“Austin is a great player and a tremendous team leader,” Rodkey said. “He is the type of kid that plays within the team concept and helps his teammates maximize their talents. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to coach him. We would like to thank the Boswell Jaycees for allowing each player on our team to have two tickets so that Austin could share this milestone with his family.”
Jacob Boring nailed four 3-point field goals, with three coming in the first half, and finished with 14 points for United.
Svencer scored a game-high 17 points. Landon Weeks scored 14 and Tanner Civis had 13 for Westmont (2-4).
United plays Bishop McCort in Saturday’s championship game.
The Lions return to Heritage Conference play Monday at West Shamokin, with the winner taking sole possession of first place.
HOMER-CENTER 59, PURCHASE LINE 48: Homer-Center used a big second quarter to gain some separation from Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Leading 10-6 after the first quarter, Homer-Center outscored the Red Dragons 24-15 in the second to take a 13-point advantage, 34-21, into halftime.
Purchase Line outscored the Red Dragons by six, 18-12, in the third quarter but managed only nine points in the fourth.
Ryan Sardone, a 6-foot-5 senior, poured in 24 points for Homer-Center on 10 field goals and 4-for-5 free throw shooting. Michael Krejocic hit a pair of 3-point field goal and finished with 13 points. Drew Kochman and Evan Ober accounted for three 3s and combined for 17 points.
Mello Sanchez, a 5-10 junior, countered with 21 points for Purchase Line. Three of his nine field goals came from 3-point range. Isaac Huey added 12 points, and Jayce Brooks scored eight.
Both teams play Tuesday. Homer-Center (3-5) plays host to Penns Manor, and Purchase Line (1-8) visits Blairsville.
PENNS MANOR 73, SALTSBURG 45: Penns Manor buried Saltsburg during a big first half in a Heritage Conference game.
The Comets grabbed a 24-9 lead after the first quarter and led 46-20 at halftime.
Grant Grimaldi scored 16 of his game-high 23 points during the first half. Max Hill turned in 10 points, and Ryan Gresko had nine. Ryan Gresko hit three 3-point field goals for nine points. In all, nine of 12 Penns Manor players scored.
No one reached double figures for Saltsburg. Angelo Bartolini and Gino Bartolini scored seven points apiece.
Both teams play Tuesday. Penns Manor (6-3), and Saltsburg (3-5) welcome Marion Center.
MARION CENTER 65, INDIANA 32: Marion Center trailed Indiana by one point at halftime and held the Indians to four field goals the rest of the way in a non-conference game.
Marion Center trailed 13-12 after the first quarter and then outscored Indiana 22-5 in the second to take control of the game. Indiana did not register a field goal in the third quarter.
Marion Center’s Justin Peterson hit four 3-point field goals on the way to 18 points. Conner Fairman scored 12 points and had seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. T.J. Lynn chipped in 11 points.
Hunter Martin hit a pair of 3s and scored nine points for Indian. Evan Brocious added seven.
Indiana (0-7) plays host to Shaler on Saturday afternoon. Marion Center (6-2), which ash won three straight, plays at Saltsburg on Tuesday.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 56. APOLLO-RIDGE 45: Unbeaten Shady Side Academy caught fire in the fourth quarter and held off Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
Shady Side Academy (5-0, 3-0 secon) took a four-point lead intot he fourth quarter and then outscored Apollo-Ridge 21-14.
Apollo-Ridge Jake Fello and Klay Fitzroy each scored six points in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings managed only two more free throws. Fello finished with 22 points and Fitzroy had 13.
Brian Fitzgerald and Peter Kramer scored 12 points apiece in a balanced Shady Side offense.
Apollo-Ridge (3-1, 2-1) plays host to Valley on Monday.
GIRLS
UNITED 57, BERLIN 25: United, facing a busy schedule, eased past Berlin in the opening game of the Boswell Jaycees tournament at North Star.
The Lions (5-1) plays Shade (5-3) in Saturday’s championship game and return to Heritage Conference play Monday with a showdown at home against unbeaten West Shamokin.
Ten United players scored against Berlin. Brook Murlin had a team-high 12 points, and five opther scored between six and nine points. Maizee Fry led that group with nine points to go with eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Murlin also had four steals.
Shade edged North Star, 60-57, in the other tournament game.
PENNS MANOR 68, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 12: Kassidy Smith scored a career-high 33 points in Penns Manor’s romp.
Smith, a 5-foot-8 senior forward, buried 15 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. She also handed out four assists, giving her a hand in 19 of the Comets’ 26 field goals.
“It has been awesome to see Kassidy’s development throughout her career,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said.
“She started out as more of a defensive player for us as a freshman. She has developed into a complete player with the ability to score inside and outside, as well as being able to create for others, while still playing outstanding defense.”
Megan Dumm scored 11 points to go with five assists and three steals, Anna Peterman had 10 points and six assists and Deja Gillo added eight for Penns Manor.
Ella Miller scored six for Northern Cambria.
Both teams plays Monday. Penns Manor (8-3) visits Saltsburg, and Northern Cambria (0-7) visits Blairsville.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Albert Gallatin 76, West Mifflin 22
Aliquippa 59, Hopewell 48
Aliquippa def. Avonworth, forfeit
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55, Keystone 48
Bedford 65, Richland 43
Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25
Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36
Bishop McCort 46, North Star 28
Blackhawk 73, Ringgold 43
Brentwood 55, Washington 54
Burgettstown 63, Sto-Rox 55
California 53, Frazier 43
Carmichaels 60, Bentworth 37
Central Dauphin 60, State College 36
Central Mountain 66, Selinsgrove 50
Charleroi 75, Waynesburg Central 45
Chartiers Valley 84, Trinity 53
Clairton 48, Serra Catholic 43
Cochranton 71, Youngsville 42
Deer Lakes 56, Hampton 47
Derry 64, Knoch 61
East Allegheny 64, Valley 25
Elizabeth Forward 58, Mount Pleasant 54
Ellwood City 71, Elwood City Riverside 33
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Erie McDowell 38
Erie First Christian 62, Conneaut, Ohio 39
Fairview 52, Conneaut Area 20
Fox Chapel 76, Peters Township 49
Freeport 54, Burrell 47
Geibel Catholic 66, Propel Montour 22
Greensburg Central Catholic 82, Winchester Thurston 55
Hanover 46, Bermudian Springs 41
Harbor Creek 48, Oil City 32
Hempfield 49, Norwin 34
Highlands 43, Armstrong 36
Homer-Center 59, Purchase Line 48
Jeannette 66, Propel Braddock Hills 46
Johnstown 69, Bishop Guilfoyle 57
Kiski Area 45, Gateway 42
Laurel 74, Mohawk 37
Laurel Highlands 73, Thomas Jefferson 60
Leechburg 84, Aquinas Academy 76
Lincoln Park Charter 83, Ambridge 51
Mapletown 58, Avella 53
Marion Center 65, Indiana 32
McGuffey 55, Bethlehem Center 48
Mercyhurst Prep 59, Northwestern 19
Meyersdale 69, Turkeyfoot Valley 66
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55
Montour 40, Central Valley 38
Mount Lebanon 54, Canon-McMillan 51
Neighborhood Academy 52, Eden Christian 25
Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 35
New Castle 71, Moon 48
North Allegheny 78, Seneca Valley 77
North Catholic 51, Baldwin 40
North Hills 72, Butler 68
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 81, South Side 37
Penn-Trafford 46, Central Catholic 42
Penns Manor 73, Saltsburg 45
Penns Valley 40, Mifflin County 37
Pine-Richland 62, Bethel Park 43
Port Allegany 51, Johnsonburg 21
Portage Area 59, Blacklick Valley 33
Rochester 51, Western Beaver County 45
Saegertown 69, Maplewood 47
Seneca 51, Girard 49
Seton-LaSalle 52, New Brighton 42
Sewickley Academy 54, Riverview 30
Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 45
Shaler 69, Plum 53
South Park 78, Yough 69
Springdale 51, Shenango 48
St. Joseph 62, Propel Andrew Street 55
St. Marys 38, Bradford 35
Tyrone 62, Clearfield 35
Union City 70, Iroquois 60
United 53, Westmont Hilltop 50
West Allegheny 59, South Fayette 56
GIRLS
Altoona 52, Chambersburg 23
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Greater Johnstown 36
Cambria Heights 48, Westmont Hilltop 36
Central Mountain 61, Jersey Shore 18
Forest Hills 66, Chestnut Ridge 19
Franklin 43, Conneaut Area 41
Freeport 64, Valley 25
Greenville 55, Wilmington 12
Lakeview 64, Sharon 26
Leechburg 41, Propel Andrew Street 30
Lincoln Park Charter 59, Washington 44
Mercer 47, Reynolds 30
Mercyhurst Prep 71, Iroquois 20
Mifflin County 55, Hershey 50
North Allegheny 57, Norwin 41
Oil City 27, Sheffield 26
Penns Manor 668, Northern Cambria 12
Peters Township 50, Penn Hills 42
Sharpsville 75, Titusville 12
Uniontown 50, Frazier 47
United 57, Berlin-Brothersvalley 25
Upper St. Clair 43, Canon-McMillan 31
West Branch 42, Harmony 32
West Greene 64, California 34
West Middlesex 55, Farrell 37
West Mifflin 65, Ligonier Valley 21
FRIDAY’S BOYS’ BOX SCORES
HOMER-CENTER 59,
PURCHASE LINE 48
Homer-Center — 59
Mock 1 0-0 3, Ober 3 0-0 8, Sardone 10 4-5 24, Krejocic 5 1-5 13, Kochman 4 0-0 9, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Arone 0 0-0 0, Vitalie 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 5-10 59
Purchase Line — 48
Huey 5 2-4 12, Syster 1 0-0 2, Lamer 0 0-0 0, Sanchez 9 0-0 21, Brooks 4 0-0 8, Kauffman 2 0-0 5, Totals 21 2-4 48
Homer-Center 10 24 12 13 — 59 Purchase Line 6 15 18 9 — 483-point field goals: Ober 2, Krejocic 2, Mock, Kochman, Sanchez 3, Kauffman.
PENNS MANOR 73,
SALTSBURG 45
Saltsburg — 45
Stuller 2 0-0 6, Bonnoni 1 0-2 3, A.Bartolini 3 0-0 7, Speal 1 0-0 2, Woodring 1 0-0 2, Roessler 2 1-2 5, R.Bartolini 2 1-2 5, G.Bartolini 3 0-0 7, Cindric 0 0-0 0, McDivitt 0 0-0 0, D.Bartolini 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 2-5 45
Penns Manor — 73
Lieb 1 0-0 2, A.Hill 2 0-0 6, Grimaldi 11 1-2 23, Hays 4 1-2 9, Koches 3 0-0 6, M.Hill 4 1-1 10, Courvina 2 2-2 7, Kohan 0 1-2 1, Dunmire 0 0-0 0, Baum 0 0-0 0, Gresko 3 0-0 9, Altimus 0 0-0 0, Totals 30 6-9 73
Saltsburg 9 11 10 15 — 45 Penns Manor 24 22 12 15 — 733-point field goals: Stuller 2, Bonnoni, A.Bartolini, G.Bartolini, Gresko 3, A.Hill 2, M.Hill, Courvina.
MARION CENTER 65,
INDIANA 32
Marion Center — 65
Cook 2 0-0 5, Dak.Bracken 2 0-0 5, Daw.Bracken 1 0-0 3, Peterson 6 2-2 18, Ryan 5 1-4 11, Risinger 1 0-1 3, Fairman 4 2-3 12, Peters 2 0-1 4, Fox 3 1-2 7, Lydic 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 6-13 65
Indiana — 32
Brocious 2 2-2 7, Majernik 0 0-0 0, Glaser 0 0-0 0, Todd 1 0-0 2, Nygren 0 0-0 0, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Hutton 1 0-0 2, Fisher 2 1-2 7, Martin 3 1-2 9, Kuntz 0 0-0 0, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Clifford 0 0-0 0, totals 10 9-12 32
Marion Center 12 22 23 8 — 65 Indiana 13 5 1 13 — 323-point field goals: Peterson 4, Fairman 2, Dak.Bracken, Daw.Bracken, Risinger, Martin 2, Brocious.
UNITED 53,
WESTMONT HILLTOP 50
Westmont Hilltop — 50
Svenser 7 103 17, Weeks 6 0-4 14, Masorjak 1 0-0 2, Craft 5 2-3 13, Civis 5 203 13, Ray 1 2-2 4, Ttoals 20 5-12 50
United — 53
Muchesko 1 3-4 5, Cameron 1 0-0 2, Means 1 0-0 3, Boring 5 0-0 14, Felix 1 0-2 3, Henry 1 2-2 4, Kovalcik 5 5-7 16, Tomb 3 0-0 6, Totals 18 10-15 53
Westmont hilltop 11 16 8 15 — 50 United 19 14 8 12 — 533-point field goals: Svencer 2, Weeks 2, Civis, Boring 4, Means, Felix, Kovalcik.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 56,
APOLLO-RIDGE 45
Apollo-Ridge — 45
Fello 9 1-1 22, Reiter 2 1-2 6, Schrock 0 0-0 0, Fitzroy 5 2-5 13, McCall 0 0-0 0, Reese 0 1-2 1, Garrone 1 0-0 3, Totals 17 5-10 45
Shady Side Academy — 56
Salvia 2 2-3 7, Fitzgerald 5 1-2 12, P.Kramer 5 2-2 12, Thompson 3 1-1 7, Teslovich 3 2-2 9, Chu 0 1-4 1, A.Kramer 3 2-4 8, Totals 21 11-18 56
Apollo-Ridge 5 15 11 14 — 45 Shady Side Academy 14 10 11 21 — 563-point field goals: Fello 3, Reiter, Fitzroy, Garrone, Salvia, Fitzgerald, Teslovich.
FRIDAY’S GIRLS’
BOX SCORES
UNITED 57,
BERLIN 25
Berlin — 25
DeArmitt 1 4-6 6, Hunt 1 1-3 3, Sechler 5 2-3 13, Grenke 0 0-2 0, Lauer 0 1-2 1, Dupree 1 0-0 2, Totals 8 8-16 25
United — 57
Ma.Fry 4 1-3 9, Murlin 5 1-2 12, Duplin 2 0-0 5, L.Donelson 3 0-0 6, Travis 4 0-1 8, Silk 3 0-0 6, Mo.Fry 2 0-0 6, A.Donelson 1 0-0 2, Perrone 1 0-0 2, Rodkey 1 0-0 3, Totals 26 2-6 57
Berlin 5 10 7 3 — 25 United 11 24 7 17 — 573-point field goals: Sechler, Mo.Fry 2, Murlin, Duplin, Rodkey.
PENNS MANOR 65,
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 12
Northern Cambria — 12
Myers 1 0-0 2, Cavallo 1 0-0 2, Forneck 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 0-0 6, Yahner 0 0-4 0, Totals 6 0-4 12
Penns Manor — 65
Smith 15 1-1 33, Peterman 4 2-2 10, Dumm 5 0-0 11, Gillo 2 4-4 8, Hantko 2 0-0 4, Bennett 1 0-0 2, A.Steiteler 0 0-0 0, Shaffer 0 0-0 0, S.Stiteler 0 0-0 0, Scatera 0 0-0 0, Hadden 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Orner 0 0-0 0, Ratay 0 0-0 0, Totals 29 7-8 68
Northern Cambria 0 0 10 2 — 12 Penns Manor 23 16 21 8 — 653-point field goals: Smith 2, Dumm.