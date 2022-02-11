The Homer-Center and Penns Manor girls’ basketball teams know what it’s like to play in big games.
The Wildcats took home the Heritage Conference title last season with a win over the Comets, who pushed through the playoffs to claim the District 6 championship.
These two programs meet again tonight at the KCAC, but neither is concerned with the past, even when it comes to success.
“We just try to focus on the next game ahead of us and take it one game at a time,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “Throughout the game, really just take it one possession at a time, one quarter at a time, and keep building. That’s what we’ve done all year long.”
“Last year has absolutely nothing to do with this year,” Homer-Center first-year coach Nick Moore said. “We have a different mindset, and we have a different mentality. … Last year’s success really has nothing to do with it except for putting a target on our back.”
The change in mentality for the reigning Heritage Conference champs?
“Defense. Defense. Defense,” Moore joked.
The focus on defense was made even more important to the Wildcats after a 46-45 loss to the Comets on Dec. 14.
“You learn more about yourself in a loss than your opponent,” Moore said. “We didn’t take care of the basketball. We had 28 turnovers. We were trying to play ahead of ourselves, and we weren’t structured. Since then, we’ve become a more structured basketball team. We’ve learned to properly play defense — help side. We’ve become really aggressive defensively. That’s been the biggest change in this group.”
Penns Manor (20-2) plays a similar style of basketball, focusing on defense to slow the game down and keep scoring low. Each team has allowed opponents to score 40 or more points in only 10 games this season.
Playing in a college arena with a larger court poses its own challenges, but the Comets and Wildcats are relying on their depth and experience to overcome them.
“It’s a different shooting background, different lighting, and the bigger floor is going to be a big factor,” Miloser said. “We talked to the girls about making sure to play with max effort no matter what the size of the floor. … We might have to rely on our bench a little more because the floor is a little bigger, so it might be tougher.”
Penns Manor starts one senior, two juniors and two freshmen.
“We’re matched up against a very well-coached team with a lot skilled players,” Moore said. “Jason has a great player in Megan Dumm and Deja Gillo, but he has a lot of young players also that he’s done extremely well with.”
On the flipside, Homer-Center (17-4) starts two seniors and three juniors who all saw playing time last season, including the trio of Ms in Marlee Kochman, Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack that continued their reign of terror throughout the Heritage.
“They’re a great team, and they’re a tough team to prepare for,” Miloser said. “They have so many weapons with Kochman, as the leader as a point guard, and Sardone and Kosmack. Those three girls are probably the leading scorers on the year, but obviously they have other weapons throughout their lineup that you have to keep your eye on.”
In the end, Penns Manor and Homer-Center aren’t worried about the pressure of past success or the challenges that come with the stage of the KCAC. Instead, they’re keeping it simple.
“We’re going to come out and play basketball,” Moore said. “We’re just going to do what we do.”
“The big thing is don’t let the game get too big. Just relax and play basketball,” Miloser added.
Penns Manor and Homer-Center tipoff at 6 p.m. at the KCAC before the West Shamokin and United boys take the court at 8 p.m.