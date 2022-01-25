As strange as it may seem, much of my time spent outdoors is spent looking down at the ground.
With a trapping background, I learned the importance of discovering animal tracks early on. If one can find where animals step, one can begin to learn their habits and patterns, increasing the odds of harvesting the target.
When still-hunting, I often have to remind myself to scan ahead for game and a possible shot opportunity rather than the sign on the ground. While making a deer drive during archery season this fall, as I crawled through brush I nearly put my hand down into a fresh bear track print in the mud. Such discoveries fuel the primitive spirit, and despite never seeing the bear, it felt good to be aware of it.
When looking for tracks, it is easy to also discover scat, food sources and plant species. When snow falls, it makes the task of finding tracks somewhat simple. Snow conditions can make it difficult at times to identify the species, and experience is the best way to become an expert. Following tracks will reveal the movements of the animal, and often a clear print can be found in a protected area.
The use of binoculars can help discover tracks from afar and also identify heavily used trails. Those wanting to understand the deer herd better without disturbing it will benefit from spending some time behind the glass this winter. Discovering where the deer are wintering, feeding and traveling will benefit those hoping to have luck shed hunting as spring approaches.
A common complaint among squirrel hunters who utilize a tree dog is that the squirrel is not moving until right before dark. The limited movement leaves little time for the squirrel to put down tracks that the dog may scent. At the warmest part of the day, the squirrel scrambles to move from one den tree to the other and grab a quick bite to eat in between. Despite the snow-covered ground, squirrels are still on the move, although in limited distances.
Those wishing to harvest some wintertime bushytails would be wise to set up on watch during the evening in areas with squirrel tracks in the snow. After evading predators throughout the fall and winter, squirrels are extremely wary. Limiting movement while on watch and having the sun at your back will give the best odds of remaining undetected once the squirrel begins to move.
If using a shotgun, one should avoid using economy dove or target loads as it takes a larger pellet and more powder to penetrate the winter fat and fur. A heavy game load in No. 6 shot or rimfire rifle would be good medicine for potting some squirrels.
Predator hunts offering cash prizes are popular during the winter, and number occur in the next few weeks. Most are now closed for mail-in applications and one must register in person if looking to participate. These hunts encourage enjoying the outdoors while at the same time reducing the predator population.
Last winter, I was fortunate enough to hunt with some hound hunters and thoroughly enjoyed my time afield chasing the wily coyote. On occasion a coyote will cover miles of territory quickly, taking the hounds and hunters out of the original hunt area. A recent change in law allows dog handlers to enter private property unarmed to recover their hounds. GPS tracking collars allow the hunter to maintain control of the pack and while difficult at times, the handler is often right behind the chase.
The commitment and dedication required to train and maintain foxhounds is why few participate in the sport our nation’s first president and founding father enjoyed.