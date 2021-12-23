Jerry Page, who inspired, mentored and coached generations of athletes at Laurel Valley High School, died Wednesday.
Page, a legendary football and baseball coach, died in the early morning surrounded by family at Conemaugh Valley Medical Center, where he was hospitalized with pneumonia. He was 89.
As the news began to trickle out that morning, Greg Page, who followed his father into the teaching and coaching professions at Homer-Center High School, began to receive tributes and messages of condolences.
“Texts and phone calls, different posts on social media, it exploded, and it’s gratifying to see,” he said. “That’s what I thought people thought of him, but to see that, it’s real. That makes me feel good, and it helps soften the blow a little.”
Jerry Page was small in stature and large in presence. There are many words to describe the gentleman, the teacher, the coach and the family man and the immeasurable impact he made on and off the field over the course of five decades at Laurel Valley and beyond. The school no longer exists as part of a merger with Ligonier Valley in 2010, but the coach’s legacy and the work ethic and pride he fostered in the small communities surrounding the school set in the foothills of eastern Westmoreland County lives on.
“I’m at a loss for words at everything he has done,” Kevin Marabito, one of the member’s of Jerry Page’s coaching tree, said the morning of his mentor’s passing. “He taught me the right way and to respect people, that’s what he wanted. He wanted his players and everybody to be the best person you could be. He never dwelled on negatives, it was always positives. I very seldom remember him being negative. He really taught that you’ve got to be positive about things. Whatever cards you’re dealt, find something positive in them, and that was Coach. That’s how he lived his life.”
“There are not enough words to describe him,” Scott Lewandowski, another disciple, said. “He has a great family, and his wife is just tremendous, and he always said she was the one who deserved everything because that allowed him to put that time in. He put a lot of time in for the kids. The positive impact he left on my life and players’ lives and students’ lives and other coaches’ lives, he had a great impact on all those lives.”
A native of Portage and a resident of New Florence, Jerry Page began his teaching and coaching career at Laurel Valley in 1961. As a head coach, his teams compiled a 206-97-5 record with only three losing seasons from 1979-2008. The Rams won District 6 championships in 1989, 1990 and 1993 and qualified for postseason competition in 16 of 24 seasons in which a playoff format existed.
A former president of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association, he was known and revered statewide. He received the Judge Charles Marker Lifetime Achievement Award in Westmoreland County in 2009 and was inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, a testament to his widespread influence because he never lived or coached inside the Indiana County borders.
“I met him in 1986, and he was great to welcome me in,” Lewandowski said of his first job in a profession in which he spent 35 years. “There were two new guys on the staff, and he welcomed us in like his children. He’s never not treated me like one of his children since then. He was a second dad. He taught me a lot about being a man … and I could never thank him enough for all that.”
Erik Foust was a student, player and coach under Jerry Page. A 1991 graduate and three-year letterman on the football team, he joined the coaching staff in 1995.
“I had the good fortune that he gave me the opportunity to lead the vaunted Laurel Valley defense,” Foust said, “and for that I am forever honored. It was special. Leading up to that, as an athlete I was fortunate to play for him as a safety and quarterback on a team that repeated as district champion, and that was very special. I was teammates with a group that was very dedicated, determined and disciplined — the three D’s he often talked about — and those are things that I continue to value as a coach, a person and a father.”
Foust served with the head coach through the end of his tenure in 2008.
“In 2008, his last year, we were able to get him to win 200 versus our rival, United, and helped earn 300 wins for Laurel Valley vs. Ligonier,” Foust said. “That was a special year, his last year. It was a special group of kids in that last year to do that.”
A Class A school with a small enrollment, Laurel Valley rarely topped 30 players on its roster. Yet the Rams avoided the cycle of losing that envelopes most small schools.
“It wasn’t about winning, we just won because he built character so much,” Lewandowski said. “We had one of the smallest teams in the conference all the time. The first day of summer practice you’d see 28 kids and think how are we ever going to win? And then we’d be 7-2, and it would be like, how did we do that? He just molded us to believe and keep fighting, and it was a great time. I had great, great years with him.”
Success came through practice and hard work and a host of intangibles.
“The strength of the character, that hard fight, you had to work for it,” Lewandowski said. “A lot of people talked about it, but we really worked hard at Laurel Valley … and it was always with the conversations, the teaching of the kids, talking about right choices and right decisions. It wasn’t just drilling and the weight training, it was so much in strength of character, decency, doing what’s right. … I know a lot of guys didn’t see it when they were there, but they realized it when they grew up and became men because of what he taught and the things he did.
“Character-building, coach so ingrained in us that it was such an important thing to make boys into men and do the best to help them out. Winning happens, I swear, because you do these things right.”
It was called Ram Pride, a value the coach instilled in his players and they carried onto the field and used in their daily lives. It engulfed the community that turned out in droves to witness the Saturday afternoon games, many perched on the hill overlooking the field.
“He talked about Ram Pride all the time,” Foust said, “and it’s something we talked about and rallied around and valued, and his approach was to do things the right way. He believed in fundamentals of the game and an approach with people that everyone is different and important, and he believed in the team concept and was just very positive. I’m just grateful that I was able to be around him and be part of a great little program that he took charge of and put a lot into.”
The coach didn’t lug around a thick playbook. The Rams relied on a run-the-ball, grind-it-out offense and tough defense.
“Every Thursday,” Lewandowski said, “we got one sheet of plays, hand-written, that we were going to run the next day. It was beautiful.”
He recalled the first time he saw the offense in action while he stood with Marabito on the sideline.
“Our first scrimmage was at Homer,” he said, “and we ran this off-tackle fullback dive. It was called 33 dive, and then we ran it again. The next play, Kevin turned to me and said, ‘Watch this.’ The next play was a fake dive and a pitch, and the kid went to the house. That’s how simple it was. That play was run for 25 years. It was coming, and you knew it, but we blocked it, and it just worked forever.”
The passing game was strategic and efficient, often resulting in touchdown plays that covered half the field.
“Coach has the record for most 40- to 50-yard touchdown passes ever because he didn’t pass until he passed the 50,” Lewandowski said. “As soon as you crossed the 50, it was four-down territory and he was throwing on first down.”
Foust threw a few of them in his time under center.
“Yeah, Scott’s right,” he said. “We had our standard stuff to go to, and it was about doing things with fundamental execution. It was about executing, and certainly that was part of three D’s, being disciplined in your job, doing what you have to do to execute and throwing the ball when we wanted to throw the ball. You look through years and Laurel Valley wasn’t known for throwing the ball, but the quarterbacks were very efficient when we threw the ball. … I think he was underrated for some of his schemes because we were able to do what we wanted to do within the scheme he had.”
Ab Dettorre, Blairsville’s former longtime coach, faced off against Page in matchups that often paired two of the better teams in the conference. He counts the coach among his mentors.
“They were always very well prepared,” he said. They were tough kids, tough teams. He was a fair, demanding coach. I’m sure they had expectations, and when you create an atmosphere of winning, that usually breeds that atmosphere. I think there was a point of pride playing for him and that team and at that time because that was always a tough game. I always looked at him like I do Ernie Widmar and Ed Kozar and Jim Meighan, who were role models for me, mentors, and I took a couple whippings from him.
“I feel fortunate to have known him and really fortunate to have won a couple games. I still see him over here putting that clipboard up to his mouth so you couldn’t see what he was saying and smiling at the same time.”
It has been close to 50 years since Jerry Page first taught a lesson on the hill just outside New Florence.
“We used to talk about that little place, up on a hill, out in the middle of nowhere,” Foust said, “and what a place it was and still is, with a lot of people filled with great pride and the dedication, determination and discipline that he valued dearly. It was fun to be around.”
In addition to his wife, Bonnie, and son Greg, Jerry Page is survived by children Scott, Jeff, Todd and Elaine. Kenneth Stuart Funeral Home in New Florence will handle the arrangements.