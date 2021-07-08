The opening game of the Indiana County Youth Legion championship series was suspended Thursday when heavy rain arrived.
S.W. Jack led Marion Center, 7-5, after 3½ innings at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City when the rain arrived and forced the teams off the field. Both teams scored their runs in the third inning.
The game will resume at 5:30 p.m. today in Homer City. The game was moved to Homer City due to poor field conditions at Marion Center. A second game in the best-of-three series will follow 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. A third game, if necessary, will played Saturday, but the site and time have not been determined.
The Indiana County champion joins host team S&T Bank in the Western Regional Tournament in Punxsutawney on July 16 to 18. Only the county champion advances to the regional tournament. Incorrect information was published Thursday.
Likewise, Young Township’s Senior Legion playoff game at Murrysville in the Westmoreland County League was suspended in the bottom of the fourth with the Renegades holding a 7-1 lead and a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-three series.
The game was suspended with Murrysville batting in the bottom of the fourth with two runners on and two outs.
Young Township allowed a run in the opening inning and scored all of its runs in the top of the fourth.
A third game, if necessary, will follow this evening.