Indiana County’s two American Legion baseball teams saw their seasons come to an end on Monday.
In Senior Legion, Young Township bowed out of the Region 7 tournament with a 4-3 loss to Claysburg. The Renegades opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over Beech Creek before taking an 8-2 loss against Latrobe.
Young Township had the potential tying and winning runs on base in the seventh inning against Claysburg, but a groundout ended the threat and the game.
Kody Templeton led Young Township with a double and two singles, Brady Yard doubled and singled and drove in a run, and Brice Laurenti had two singles and an RBI. Ethan Prugh, Blake Fairman and Nate Kavulic also had a hit.
The Renegades knocked off one of today’s semifinalists, Beech Creek, which won two straight games after losing to Young Township. Beech Creek plays Yough in today’s second semifinal. The first semifinal features Philipsburg against Claysburg. The winners play today at 5:30 p.m. for a berth in the state tournament at Ephrata.
Young Township, which plays in the Westmoreland County League due to the absence of Senior Legion ball in Indiana County, compiled a 20-8 record.
“It was a good year against big schools with a limited roster,” Young Township manager Barry Thomas said. “We started out with 17 and ended up with 13, which included two Youth Legion players. Most of the year we had 10 in attendance. We gave it our best shot.”
In the Youth Legion Western Regional tournament at Punxsutawney, Marion Center finished 0-3 after taking a 5-2 loss to Conneaut on Monday. Marion Center also lost to Millcreek, 4-1, and Connellsville, 3-2.
Marion Center can boast losing to one team that advanced to the state tournament and another that is playing for a berth today.
Connellsville plays Penn-Trafford for the regional title today, and both teams have clinched berths in the state tournament.
Monroeville and Conneaut play today for third place and a berth in the state tournament.
In Monday’s other games, Connellsville beat Millcreek, 7-5; Penn-Trafford topped Monroeville, 8-3; and Oil City defeated tournament host S&T Bank of Punxsutawney, 9-4. S&T also went 0-3.
The Western Region trio advance to Berwick for the state tournament, which begins Saturday.
The East participants are the Boyertown Grizzlies, Upper Perkiomen, Northampton, Spring City and host team Berwick.