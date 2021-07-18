Legion logo

Indiana County’s American Legion baseball teams won once in four games in weekend action in regional tournaments.

Young Township, the county’s lone Senior Legion team, opened play in the Region 7 tournament after finishing third in the Westmoreland County League. The Renegades opened with a 6-1 win over Beech Creek at St. Michael on Saturday.

Blake Fairman picked up the win, pitching five innings, striking out five and walking two before suffering a finger injury when he was trying to lay down a bunt. Brady Yard finished with two scoreless innings.

Defensively, Young Township backed its pitchers with no errors and turned two double plays.

Dustin Coleman banged out two hits and drove in a run, and Fairman doubled for one of his two hits. Nate Kavulik smacked a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Braden Staats, Brandon Gaston and Yard also each had a hit and an RBI.

Young Township followed with an 8-2 loss to Westmoreland champion Latrobe on Sunday.

Brice Laurenti and Yard each stroked a pair of hits for Young Township, and Staats singled in both runs.

In Saturday’s other games, its was Claysburg 7, Latrobe 4; Yough 2, St. Michael 0; and Bedford 8, Philipsburg 7.

On Sunday, it was Beech Creek 15, Claysburg 3; Yough 11, Bedford 2; and Philipsburg 8, St. Michael 5.

The round-robin format continues with each team playing its third game today. No team is 2-0, six are 1-1 and one is 0-2. The semifinal and championship rounds are set for Tuesday.

Young Township (1-1) plays Claysburg (1-1) at Forest Hills High School this morning.

In the Youth Legion Western Regional at Punxsutawney, Marion Center dropped its first two games in a tournament that was plagued by rain on Friday and Saturday. Marion Center lost its opener to Connellsville, 3-2, on Saturday and dropped a 4-1 decision to Millcreek on Sunday.

The Indiana County champion plays Conneaut at 4 p.m. today.

Connellsville, Monroeville and Penn-Trafford are 2-0 in the round-robin tournament, and Conneaut and Millcreek are 1-1. Marion Center and S&T Bank, the host team from Punxsutawney, are 0-2.

On Friday, Conneaut beat Millcreek 11-7, and Penn-Trafford beat Oil City, 11-2, before rain washed out the other two games.

When play resumed Saturday, Monroeville topped S&T Bank, 4-1, and Marion Center lost to Connellsville.

In Sunday’s other games, it was Monroeville 2, Oil City 0; Connellsville 5, Conneaut 1; and Penn-Trafford 12, S&T Bank 1.

The consolation and championship rounds are set for Tuesday.

