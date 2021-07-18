Indiana County’s American Legion baseball teams won once in four games in weekend action in regional tournaments.
Young Township, the county’s lone Senior Legion team, opened play in the Region 7 tournament after finishing third in the Westmoreland County League. The Renegades opened with a 6-1 win over Beech Creek at St. Michael on Saturday.
Blake Fairman picked up the win, pitching five innings, striking out five and walking two before suffering a finger injury when he was trying to lay down a bunt. Brady Yard finished with two scoreless innings.
Defensively, Young Township backed its pitchers with no errors and turned two double plays.
Dustin Coleman banged out two hits and drove in a run, and Fairman doubled for one of his two hits. Nate Kavulik smacked a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Braden Staats, Brandon Gaston and Yard also each had a hit and an RBI.
Young Township followed with an 8-2 loss to Westmoreland champion Latrobe on Sunday.
Brice Laurenti and Yard each stroked a pair of hits for Young Township, and Staats singled in both runs.
In Saturday’s other games, its was Claysburg 7, Latrobe 4; Yough 2, St. Michael 0; and Bedford 8, Philipsburg 7.
On Sunday, it was Beech Creek 15, Claysburg 3; Yough 11, Bedford 2; and Philipsburg 8, St. Michael 5.
The round-robin format continues with each team playing its third game today. No team is 2-0, six are 1-1 and one is 0-2. The semifinal and championship rounds are set for Tuesday.
Young Township (1-1) plays Claysburg (1-1) at Forest Hills High School this morning.
In the Youth Legion Western Regional at Punxsutawney, Marion Center dropped its first two games in a tournament that was plagued by rain on Friday and Saturday. Marion Center lost its opener to Connellsville, 3-2, on Saturday and dropped a 4-1 decision to Millcreek on Sunday.
The Indiana County champion plays Conneaut at 4 p.m. today.
Connellsville, Monroeville and Penn-Trafford are 2-0 in the round-robin tournament, and Conneaut and Millcreek are 1-1. Marion Center and S&T Bank, the host team from Punxsutawney, are 0-2.
On Friday, Conneaut beat Millcreek 11-7, and Penn-Trafford beat Oil City, 11-2, before rain washed out the other two games.
When play resumed Saturday, Monroeville topped S&T Bank, 4-1, and Marion Center lost to Connellsville.
In Sunday’s other games, it was Monroeville 2, Oil City 0; Connellsville 5, Conneaut 1; and Penn-Trafford 12, S&T Bank 1.
The consolation and championship rounds are set for Tuesday.