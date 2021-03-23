Sam Lenze, a senior and Indiana High School graduate, finished 11th overall to lead the Crimson Hawks to a fourth-place team finish at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships at the West Branch Course at Lock Haven University on Saturday.
Lenze earned first-team All-PSAC honors, running the 5K course in 15 minutes, 47.4 seconds. It marked Lenze’s
third straight All-PSAC finish at the conference championships and his best career individual finish at the race.
Grad student Jessica Jones finished 10th in the women’s race to earn first-team All-PSAC honors, finishing the 5K course in 19:15.6. It was the best individual performance by an IUP women’s runner since Jenna Lezanic came in 10th place at the 2016 championships.
SOFTBALL: Kaitlyn Beers was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week after putting together one of the best weeks of her career.
Beers, a graduate student, went 9-for-15 with four doubles, a home run, seven RBIs and seven runs scored in the four-game series against Mercyhurst. Her offensive output helped the Crimson Hawks win the series and improve to 8-4 on the season. Beers hit .600, had a 1.067 slugging percentage and a 1.678 OPS.
Making the transition from second base to center field, she had three multi-hit games, including two 3-hit games, and went 4-4 in stolen base attempts.
GOLF: Junior Nicholas Ward shot a team-best 2-over-par 74 in the second round as IUP rebounded from a tough first round to finish in a tie for second at California’s Crofton Invitational on Tuesday afternoon in Crofton, Md.
IUP shot an 18-over 306 during Tuesday’s second round, 14 strokes better than its first round that left the Crimson Hawks in sixth place.
IUP finished the tournament 12 strokes behind team champion Davis & Elkins (614) with a 50-over 626. West Chester and Millersville tied IUP for second.
Ward finished fourth overall with a 7-over 151. Fellow junior Jack Buccigross tied for seventh with an 11-over 155 and sophomore Richie Kline tied for 10th with a 12-over 156.
IUP plays in The Trojan, a 36-hole tournament hosted by Mount Olive (N.C.) beginning Monday.