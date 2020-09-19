PERRYOPOLIS — Ligonier Valley’s first WPIAL football victory in 50 years was worth the wait.
The Rams, the newest member of District 7 after years as a District 6 powerhouse, erased an early double-digit deficit Friday with a gutsy 35-19 win over Frazier in a WPIAL Class 2AA non-conference matchup.
Ligonier Valley (1-1) trailed 13-0 after the first quarter but used a 1-yard plunge from sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky and a 74-yard interception return from junior defensive back/running back Nick Beitel late in the half to take a 14-13 lead at intermission.
The surge before halftime fueled the Rams, who rattled off 35 unanswered points from late in the second quarter until early in the fourth. That included scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards from Sierocky, who also connected with Grant Dowden for a 24-yard strike in the third quarter. Dowden also scored on a 7-yard run in the second half, while Sierocky ran another one in from 4 yards out.
Sierocky finished with a game-best 92 yards on 15 carries, and completed 4 of 9 passes for 69 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also came up with an interception. Nick Beitel added 75 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
Ligonier Valley, which graduated 16 seniors, including 11 of whom are continuing their football careers at the college level, are back in the WPIAL after a half-century absence. The school had been a WPIAL member from 1927-69 before leaving for District 6.
The Rams opened the season last week in a 44-7 loss to a strong Apollo-Ridge team.