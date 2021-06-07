SLIPPERY ROCK — Ligonier Valley scored a 3-2 victory over Sharpsville and advanced to the quarterfinal round on the opening day of the PIAA Class 2A softball playoffs on Monday.
Ligonier Valley, the third-place team out of the WPIAL, took a 3-0 lead after four innings, and Maddie Griffin made them stand up while pitching a three-hitter and allowing lone runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
The Rams (20-2) scored twice in the third on Kailey Johnston’s two-run single with two outs. Her base hit followed Eden Krouse’s grounder that was played into an error, Griffin’s single and Annabella Schueltz’s grounder that moved the runners into scoring position.
Ligonier Valley added a run in the third on Griffin’s fielder’s choice. The inning started when Jordan Hofecker reached on an error, took to second on Ruby Wallace’s sacrifice bunt and stole third to move into position for Griffin.
Sharpsville (14-7), the District 10 champion, scored after Ericka Grandy set the table with a double in the fourth and another in the sixth.
Griffin, a junior who tossed 10 no-hitters this season, struck out nine and walked three.
Breanna Hanley took the loss. She allowed five hits, struck out 11 and walked one.
Ligonier Valley advanced to play District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
Chestnut Ridge (18-6) beat Shenango (16-6), the WPIAL runner-up, 3-2 in 10 innings.
The Lions allowed a run in the top of the 10th to fall behind 2-1 and then scored twice in the bottom of the inning to win it.
Starting the 10th with a runner on second, Chestnut Ridge tied the game after designated runner Isabella Wingard moved to third on an error and then stole home.
After two walks with one out to set up a force at any base, Ava Snider delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly.