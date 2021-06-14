SLIPPERY ROCK — Maddie Griffin and the Ligonier Valley Rams are heading to Penn State to play for a state championship.
Griffin pitched a two-hitter in Ligonier Valley’s 6-1 victory on Union City in the PIAA Class 2A softball semifinals at Slippery Rock University of Monday. The Rams (22-2) will play Line Mountain (18-3) for the state title at 11 a.m. Thursday at Beard Field at the Nittany Lion Softball Park. Line Mountain, the District 4 champion, advanced with a 1-0 win over Williams Valley (21-5) on Monday.
Ligonier Valley gave their junior ace all the support she needed by scoring three runs in the third inning.
Griffin struck out 12 — she has 299 on the season — and walked three. She did not allow a hit until the sixth inning and did not allow a run until Sydney Gilbert connected for a home run leading off the seventh. After issuing a walk, Griffin finished off the opposition by recording three straight strikeouts.
Ligonier Valley struck in the third after Union City (24-2) opened the inning by committing consecutive errors. Kailey Johnston followed a strikeout with a two-run single to center. Johnston scored on Jordan Hofecker’s single to left.
The Rams added two runs in the sixth. Ruby Wallace led off with a double, moved to third on Annabella Schueltz’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Eden Krouse laid down a squeeze bunt. Haley Boyd drove in the fifth run with a single.
Ligonier Valley tacked on its final run in the seventh when Wallace doubled in Isabella Vargulish, who opened the inning with a single.
The Rams finished with 11 hits. Wallace doubled twice, and Johnston and Griffin each had two this.
Line Mountain advanced behind a mound gem from Kya Matter, who tossed a two-hitter and has not allowed a run in three playoff games. She recorded 19 of 21 outs by strikeout and did not issue a walk.
Brooke Novinger drove in the game’s lone run in the opening inning.
Ligonier Valley, the third-place team out of the WPIAL, opened the state playoffs with a 3-2 win over District 10 champion Sharpsville and a 1-0 win over District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge before dispatching the District 10 runner-up.
Line Mountain opened with a 6-0 win over Elk Lake and beat Brandywine Heights 4-0.