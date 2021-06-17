STATE COLLEGE — The expected pitchers’ duel lived up to form when Ligonier Valley took on Line Mountain in the PIAA Class 2A softball championship game Thursday at Penn State’s Beard Field.
Ligonier Valley’s Maddie Griffin and Line Mountain’s Kya Matter matched each other pitch-for-pitch through eight innings before the Eagles broke through for the game’s only run in the ninth inning.
Matter pitched her fourth shutout in four state playoff games in Line Mountain’s 1-0 victory. Aspen Walker stroked a one-out single and gave way to pinch runner Brooke Barwick. Kaely Walshaw then stepped in and delivered a double to the gap in left-center, and Barwick scored from first.
Both pitchers struck out 17, and neither issued a walk. Matter limited Ligonier Valley to two hits, and Griffin was touched for six. Kailey Johnston stroked a one-out single in the seventh but was stranded at second, and Jordan Hofecker hit a two-out single in the second.
“We had a successful season,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said. “Obviously, we get to the last game of the year, you’re happy with yourselves. But it is disappointing, we thought we came in here pretty well-prepared and thought we had a pretty good shot. But as I told the girls (Wednesday): ‘The other team wants to win just as bad.’ It was a very, very close game with two good pitchers going at it. One run was going to decide it.”
Griffin, a junior, finished the season with 316 strikeouts, and the Rams closed with a 22-3 record after their first appearance in the state championship game.
“It’s going to drive us to win next year,” Griffin said. “Our seniors won’t have another chance, but our underclassmen, we have chances to come back and win again. I guess it’s inspiration to come back.”
Line Mountain closed the season at 24-2 with its first state title. Matter, Walker and Walshaw each had two of their team’s six hits.