A picture, the long-held adage goes, is worth a thousand words.
This one shows a young family wading in a mountain stream, a sturdy father with his infant son hoisted on a carrier on his broad back, and his wife, several inches shorter, glued to his side. They stop and smile for the camera — even the baby, not even a year old, smiles — and those faces show the unconditional love and devotion and a future filled with promise and happiness.
It is one of the few cherished family photographs of Scott and Jennifer Zellem together with their son.
Lt. Cmdr. Scott Zellem, a beloved and revered native son of Indiana, an All-American boy, a United States Naval Academy graduate, a decorated aviator and one of America’s finest, died just months after that photo was snapped. He and three crewmembers perished when their fighter jet crashed during a training exercise off the coast of Japan on Aug. 10, 2004. Tanner was 13 months old.
Tanner turns 19 next month. He doesn’t remember the man carrying him on his back. The only thing he knows about his father is what he’s been told, and he added more bits and pieces to the story during a Father’s Day weekend visit to his dad’s hometown. The stories were abundant, the memories thick, the reverence obvious with Tanner’s first visit in 10 years coinciding with the Indiana Class of 1987 — his father’s class — holding its 35th reunion.
“It was a perfect time to come up and see everybody … so it’s cool to see everybody come back and cool for them to see me since they knew my dad,” Tanner said. “Obviously, they’d rather see him, but I feel like I resemble him, and I think that puts a smile on their face to see me and how much I resemble my dad.”
As a high school senior, Scott was a solid 6-foot and 215 pounds. One of the nicest guys off the field, he was one of the fiercest on it. One of the leaders on football teams that compiled an 18-3-1 record in 1985-86, Scott earned an appointment to the Naval Academy, played football and became an aviator.
Tanner, at the same age, is 6-foot, 215. He resembles his father in build and appearance and even has those strands of blond locks that stick up at the part in his air. His pursuit, though different in scope from his father’s, is difficult.
He arrived in Indiana from Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday. A recent graduate of Bolles High School, Tanner stood where the man he so closely resembles stood 35 years ago before he embarked on his military career. Scott, once a hard-hitting linebacker and tight end, took off for the Naval Academy; Tanner, a hard-hitting third baseman, is heading to the University of Tennessee to take the next step in his life as he begins his career as a college baseball player. And of course, his dream is to rank among the best.
“I’m going to be studying marketing and finance in college, as of now,” Tanner said. “Obviously, I want to take baseball as far as it can take me. That’s been my dream forever. I feel like being at Tennessee puts me in the best position possible to get to that point. I always wanted to make it to the pros, and that’s everything I’ve thought about for so long. Baseball, baseball, baseball, that’s my life.”
This is the first summer Jennifer and Tanner Zellem aren’t on the summer baseball circuit in pursuit of his dream. She sends him off to college in a couple weeks.
“I am insanely proud of him, and he has worked very hard to get where he is,” she said by phone from Florida. “It’s fun to watch; as you can see, he is so much like Scott. He was so little when Scott died, and he has no tangible memories. It gives me absolute confidence in my opinion of nature vs. nurture. He is such a Zellem. It makes me really happy and makes me smile.”
Jennifer and Scott met on Good Friday in 2001 at a party she was hesitant to attend. She gazed down a set of steps to the beach below, and there he was. They met 20 minutes later, fell in love about two minutes later and married the next year. Tanner arrived on July 11, 2003. Scott was approaching the end of his last active tour of duty not long after his son’s first birthday when the crash occurred.
In 2018, Jennifer married Rick Piechola after a long relationship — “He’s great, and he’s the only father I’ve ever known,” Tanner said, and they have two other teenage children — she always made sure her son knew his father and his heritage. The best way she could make the comparison between father and son was by describing a certain grin they share.
“When Scott would see something that was maybe a little inappropriate but funny,” she said, “he’d get this grin, and when it happened, his ears moved back the littlest bit and he’d get a twinkle in his eye and that smile, and Tanner has that exact same thing, that grin. It is like being in the room with Scott. His voice is the same, the way his lips move when he says certain words. It is remarkable.”
“It’s crazy,” Tanner said. “It’s unreal how similar we are.”
The trip to Indiana was Tanner’s first since he visited 10 years ago when Scott’s classmates held their first benefit golf tournament to fund the Scott Zellem Memorial Scholarship that is presented to the most valuable player of Indiana’s homecoming football game. There are plaques in the high school gym dedicated to Scott’s memory, along with an American flag that flew over the White House.
“It’s pretty special coming back,” Tanner said. “Through stories I’ve been able to picture and put an image in my head of what he was like and how he was and how he was to others. I love hearing stories about him. There are so many great stories because there were tons of people he was super close too. It’s cool just to listen to stories. To be able to hear what he was like when he was my age and hearing stories when he was in my exact shoes, it’s crazy how people loved him and enjoyed his presence, and I hope someday I can be just like him, because he was special, that’s for sure.”
In the Navy Gold Star Quarterly Newsletter, Jennifer recounted a visit she and Scott made to his alma mater in 2002 during a Veteran’s Day program. They didn’t know she was pregnant while he addressed the student body. To begin his speech, Scott looked at his adoring spouse and said, “Let me start by saying thank you to my wife, Jennifer, for all her loving support. The future for us is a little uncertain, but I love you.”
Sixth months later, in May 2003, Scott made headlines when he was the flight officer on the aircraft that delivered President George W. Bush onto the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, where the president addressed the nation after the fall of Saddam Hussein in Iraq.
Tanner arrived in July of that year. The family photo was snapped in April or May of 2004, in La Joya, Calif., not long before the end of Scott’s final active-duty assignment. His next assignment was on the ground, not the air, in Italy. Jennifer packed up their belongings and prepared for the trip overseas to join her husband.
In August, she received the shocking news. All four crew members aboard the S-3B Viking perished when their jet slammed into an uninhabited island, Kito Iwo Jima — a 2,400-foot mountain sticking out of the Pacific Ocean — during bad weather conditions that produced poor visibility. Another 35 feet — a distance Scott could cover with ease on a football field, or lugging his kid on his back through the wilderness — and they would have avoided disaster.
The investigation found no mechanical or pilot errors but did reveal several flaws in the chain of command that basically left pilots flying blind on instrumentation in such conditions. Since then, Jennifer said, protocol has changed. So, even in death, Scott helped assure safe passage for the next crew, same as he did when he was clearing Indiana High hallways of bullies or lining up every senior for the annual blood drive or pulling pranks that left his principal and even police officers shaking their heads and laughing and produced that certain Zellem grin.
“God knew what he was doing when he gave me Tanner,” she said. “He’s my own little piece of Scott that survived.”
Obviously, Tanner also gets something from his mom, who suddenly went from Navy wife to Gold Star spouse with an infant child and that uncertain future her husband described in words that became prophetic.
“I wouldn’t be in this position today without her,” he said. “She’s done everything for me. I could not have asked for a better mom — ever. With everything she’s gone through, she’s remained so strong and been such a good example for me and has really taught me how to grow up and be a man, and she used my dad by giving me examples of how he was, and she has put that into my life by saying he was a wonderful man and he was so loved by his community and friends and naval aviators, and she’s really driven that into me. I would not be the person I am today without her. She means the world to me.”