Brad Felix scored 18 points to lead United over West Shamokin in the Heritage Conference boys’ basketball championship game, 48-37, at the KCAC on Friday night.
However, it was Felix’s defensive effort that was even more impressive in helping the Lions claim their first Heritage title in school history and their second conference title overall.
Felix had the Wolves’ Trevor Smulik baffled, holding the standout forward to just four first-half points and 10 total in a big-game atmosphere.
“You have to give credit to Brad Felix in this one,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We had to limit Smulik and make him work for every shot. I feel like we did a pretty good job of that tonight. I can’t be prouder of our guys.”
“Felix had a gutsy defensive job in a big game environment,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said.
“He put it on us the last couple times we played them. I was motivated to stop that from happening this time around,” Felix said.
The Wolves jumped out to take an early 11-5 first-quarter lead when point guard Bo Swartz found his brother Lou under the basket for an easy layup at the 1:30 mark. Swartz assisted on three of the Wolves’ four first quarter field goals.
United guard Johnny Muchesko sank two free throws at the end of the initial quarter to start a 9-2 United run that continued three minutes into the second period. Muchesko’ s layup at 5:15 gave the Lions their first lead, 14-13.
The lead was short-lived, though, as West Shamokin sharpshooter Sean McCullough drained a 3-pointer to put the Wolves back up by four points, 18-14, with under four minutes to go in the half.
United continued to turn up the defense on the Wolves, holding the defending conference champion scoreless for the last 3:56 of the half to go into halftime knotted at 18. Felix was constantly in the face of Smulik, deflecting his passes, altering some shots and pestering the senior, making it difficult for him to get in any kind of offensive rhythm. Smulik finished the first half with just a pair of field goals.
Felix had 10 points on the scorebook at halftime. Muchesko picked up three first-half steals and a pair of assists while forward Ben Tomb added four points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Lions continued their defensive masterpiece in the second half. A pair of Smulik free throws at 2:51 of the third quarter was all the Wolves could put together until an Owen Stover layup at the buzzer cut the United advantage to 29-22.
West Shamokin cut the lead to five, 33-28, on another pair of Smulik free throws, but the United defense was at it again, setting up its offense for another run.
Tomb blocked Smulik under the basket, corralled the rebound and threw a full-court assist to Jacob Boring to put the Lions back ahead 39-28 with under two minutes to play.
West Shamokin clawed its way back to within seven points with under a minute to play, but layups by Jon Henry and Felix finished off last year’s champion and started the victory celebration.
“It was really tough playing catch-up and the end,” McCullough said. “The kids took a lot of pride in winning this one, but it didn’t work out, so we are on to districts.”
United will use their trademark victory as a springboard for the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
“This was one of our goals and it will spring us into the district playoffs,” Rodkey said. “We played a really tough schedule and that helps in a game like this. We are looking to make a run in districts.”