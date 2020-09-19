EBENSBURG — A win always feels good, but United’s victory Friday night felt a little bit sweeter.
The Lions snapped a long losing streak and picked up some confidence along the way by gutting out an 8-0 win over Bishop Carroll that was sealed when United’s Caden McCully intercepted a pass with 14 seconds left in the game.
United (1-1) hadn’t won a game on the field since a District 6 semifinal victory over Northern Cambria on Nov. 18, 2018. The Lions did receive a forfeit by Conemaugh Valley last season for their only tally in the win column.
“This one feels especially good,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won a football game. The kids played really hard, and they proved a lot to themselves tonight. Now they know how it feels and what it takes to win.”
United held Bishop Carroll (0-2) to just 109 total yards in a defensive battle.
“There’s a lot to build on from here for sure, but the defense was the key to this win for us,” United’s Eli Clevenger said. “Now we have to keep that same intensity that we found tonight.”
The Lions scored the only touchdown of the game with 6:44 on the clock in the second quarter when Clevenger hit Jacob Boring with a 20-yard pass. Clevenger connected with Boring again on the next snap for a two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Hunter Cameron rushed for 122 yards on 17 carries, including four rushes on the Lions’ 63-yard touchdown drive.
The Huskies, who are playing a Heritage Conference schedule this season after Ligoiner Valley left the league for the WPIAL and before Cambria Heights joins next season, had a few sustained drives but never capitalized. They worked their way to the United 14-yard line with 1:27 left in the game but then turned the ball over on downs before throwing an interception at the Lions’ 24 on their final possession.
“We were getting a little tired, and that was obvious,” Clevenger said. “Then we got it together and stole the momentum back and made a couple of plays to show we could stay in it. That’s tremendous for our confidence to stick with it the way we did and for our defense to play the way it did.”
“After watching film, we felt we were a little bigger than them up on our defensive front,” Marabito said. “We were sending a lot of pressure and brought those edges hard. There were just some little things we worked on that really paid off for us. That is not a bad football team over there. They are tough, but they shot themselves in the foot a couple of times. They’re young, and luckily for us tonight the bounces went our way.”
United’s previous win sent the Lions to the district title game, and the Lions are hoping Friday’s win sends them on a positive path for the rest of the season.
“We don’t want to have a repeat of last year, so we busted our butts at practice this week, and that hard work paid off tonight,” McCully said. “We have some things to work on, but this was a great win for the program to try to get us back on track and to where we want to be.”