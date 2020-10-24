HOUTZDALE — The United Lions knew the hour-and-a-half bus ride northeast to Houtzdale was going to be a long one.
What they did not expect was that the previously winless Moshannon Valley Black Knights would make their evening seem to last even longer with a 42-24 thrashing in a matchup between Heritage and Inter-County Conference football teams Friday night.
Moshannon Valley used a dominating run game and an aggressive defense that was focused on limiting the area’s top running back from making his trademark splash plays. The Black Knights outgained the Lions, 347-209, on the ground and 363-229 in total yardage Levi Knuth led Mo Valley’s offensive attack with 182 yards followed by Nikolaus Smeal, who added 169. The Knights held United’s Hunter Cameron to 115 yards on 26 carries.
“They took it to us,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “They just beat us up, up front. It looked like it was going to be a good matchup with their numbers like ours, but their defensive line just manhandled our offensive line. They did a great job, and all the credit to Mo Valley.”
Early on, it was United that took control by scoring on the game’s initial drive. A 14-play drive that saw the Lions cover 63 yards and burn 7:36 off the first-quarter clock was finalized when Cameron crossed the goal line from the 1-yard line. The conversion attempt failed, and the score sat in favor of the visitors at 6-0.
United held onto the lead until the first play of the second quarter when Mo Valley scored the first of five straight touchdowns. Knuth scored from the 2 after Smeal did the bulk of the work on the drive with six carries for 68 yards. Michael Kephart nailed his first of six extra-point attempts to give his team a 7-6 lead.
The Knights cashed in again after taking over on downs on the next possession when United backup punter Max Clevenger fell on an errant snap at his 21-yard line. Only 54 seconds and two plays later, Knuth scored his second of three touchdowns with a 17-yard scamper through the middle of the defensive line.
United was forced into punting three more times before halftime and never found any traction. Knuth scored his third second-quarter touchdown with an 89-yard sprint through the teeth of the defense, and then freshman quarterback Jalen Kurten found Jacob Ball for a 16-yard scoring strike with only nine seconds remaining in the half for a 28-6 lead.
Moshannon Valley built the lead to 35-6 when Smeal punched in his first of two touchdown runs from 3 yards.
Cameron scored his second touchdown of the night late in the third quarter with a 21-yard run. Eli Clevenger converted on the two-point attempt to bring the Lions to within 35-14.
Cameron topped 100 yards for the sixth straight game and raised his area-leading total to 1,262 yards. However, the Black Knights did an adequate job of stopping the powerful back.
“That’s what we knew we had to do,” Mo Valley’s coach Mike Keith said. “He is a big part of their team and a great back. We said, ‘If we tackle him, we win this game.’ We did that tonight.”
Smeal finished the scoring for Mo Valley with his 2-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run.
United scored 10 fourth quarter points with a safety and a 4-yard run by Caden McCully. The successful two-point conversion brought the final score to 42-24.
Marabito isn’t sure is his team will play next weekend. The Lions are scheduled to play Saltsburg, which opens the District 6 playoffs tonight at Juniata Valley.
Saltsburg, an underdog, would have to lose to set up a potential matchup.
“It depends on the playoffs and if the team we are scheduled to play wants to play us,” Marabito said. “We have a lot of injuries right now. I’m not sure with our health if that’s a good idea.”