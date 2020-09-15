ARMAGH — United and Purchase Line went to the limit in their Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball opener, with the Lions emerging from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to pull out a 23-25, 25-11, 16-25, 25-15, 15-11 victory Monday evening.
Megan Overdorff led United with 20 digs and 14 service points. Maizee Fry had 15 kills and six blocks.
United won the junior varsity match, 2-0.
United girls drop soccer opener
ARMAGH — Rockwood’s Haley Johnson scored all four goals to lift Rockwood to a 4-3 win over United in a high school girls’ soccer match Monday.
Johnson staked Rockwood to a 3-1 lead before United rallied to tie the score at halftime. Bailey Popovich, Lexi Silk and Lauren Donelson scored the Lions’ goals. Donelson and Gabbi Wirick handed out assists for coach Chris Wirick’s team.
Johnson scored inside the last three minutes for the difference-making goal.
United goaltender Mackenzie Regan was busy and made 20 saves.
United plays host to Conemaugh Township on Wednesday.
United wins junior high match
ARMAGH — United topped Purchase Line, 25-20, 18-25, 15-7, in a junior high girls’ volleyball match Monday.
The teams split the B match, with Purchase Line taking the first game 29-17 and United taking the second 25-21.
Indiana drops junior high match
Indiana lost to Plum 3-1, a junior high girls’ soccer game Monday.
Sophia Scardina scored Indiana’s goal in the closing minute of the game.