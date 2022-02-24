ARMAGH — United coach Matt Rodkey might want to stay away from mirrors for a little while.
After a high-intensity 64-62 overtime win against No. 6-seed Bishop McCort in front of a standing-room-only home court in the opening round of PIAA District 6 Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs, Rodkey is sure to have a few more gray hairs.
“I always joke that my hair continues to turn lighter shades, and, after tonight, that’s going to continue to happen,” Rodkey said. “What a testament to my guys’ will. It was a battle. We played through adversity the whole game, and played hard.”
The winning bucket came off the hands of 6-foot-4 senior Jon Henry with just four seconds left in overtime.
“It’s every kid’s dream,” Henry said. “It felt amazing. It came down to the last seconds, it was the perfect opportunity and I took it.”
The OT win continued an already emotional week for the Lions after a close friend of the team lost his father, and many of the players attended the viewing prior to tipoff.
“Our guys were playing with heavy hearts,” Rodkey said. “Playing with heavy hearts like that and getting a win in an overtime game, I have to hand it to our boys. I told them I loved every one of them, and they played their hearts out. There’s not much else I can ask from them.”
Just as the score indicated, it was a back-and-forth game throughout, with neither team stretching a lead past seven points.
It started with a 15-12 first quarter for United in which senior Johnny Muchesko netted two of his game-high three 3s and seven points, while Bishop McCort freshman Colby Cannizzaro received a technical foul.
Seven Crushers scored in an 18-10 second quarter that gave Bishop McCort a five-point halftime advantage at 30-25.
An already intense game managed to heat up even further in the third quarter as United’s Jacob Boring earned a technical and Henry was dealt a shooting foul that allowed Mason Nash and Ethan Kasper two foul shots apiece. Nash’s first attempt tied the score at 39, and his second gave the Crushers a one-point lead. Kasper sank both of his tries to make it 42-39 game.
Ben Tomb hit a field goal at the 38-second mark to cap off the 16-14 period by the Lions that brought them back within three at 44-41.
United’s 15-12 fourth quarter ended with a final two-minute stretch that featured seven timeouts, two steals — one by Kasper and the other by Lions’ Brad Felix — a missed foul shot by Felix, dueling 3-pointers by Kasper and Muchesko that brought a deafening crowd to its feet, and 10 points split evenly between the teams to knot the score at 56 at the end of regulation.
“It was crazy,” Henry said. “Packed crowd, huge environment, everybody yelling, high intensity. We just had to compose ourselves and take care of business.”
Field goals by Henry and Boring and a free throw by Muchesko gave United the 62-60 lead with 30 seconds left, but Boring’s foul at 13.6 sent Nash back to the line to sink his third and fourth free throws of the night. The Lions powered through, with Tomb grabbing a rebound off a missed shot by Nash and getting the ball into the hands of Henry to make the winning basket through defenders.
Nash, Fornari and Kasper went a combined 9-for-9 from the line. Nash and Kasper each scored 12 points, while Fornari, a 6-1 junior guard, led the Crushers with 16 points. Bishop McCort outshot United 16-18 to 10-20 from the line.
“Bishop McCort is such a great program and very well-coached,” Rodkey said. “Their kids battled and battled and battled. We knew they would coming in. It’s a shame one of these two teams had to lose this game. They played some three-two against us, and that slowed us down. We like to play fast and we like to play in transition. … They have great defensive intensity, and it was hard to get a shot off. Our guys had to try to break through some gaps, try to take some kickouts. They really just stuck their noses in there and played tough, and luckily our kids out-toughed them. Barely did, but we did.”
Seven Lions hit the scoring column figures. Felix led the charge with 16 off seven field goals and two successful free throws. Henry followed with 14 points, while Muchesko netted 11.
“We pride ourselves in playing team basketball,” Rodkey said. “We do it on the defensive end, fundamentally we try to be in good stances and we try to be together, try to play for each other. Offensively, we play as a team. We try to get our teammates open. We have guys who are super unselfish. We probably give up layups sometimes trying to get someone else the ball. It’s hard to scout us that way, because there’s not someone who is ‘the guy’ that you have to take away. If you take one away, there’s five or six other guys who can score.
No. 3-seed United (21-4) has won six straight games and clinched a berth to the state playoffs with the win. The Lions take on Heritage Conference rival No.2 seeded Penns Manor (18-4) on Saturday in the semifinals.
“Let’s take the heart, the hustle, the team work and the positivity; and just keep it rolling,” Henry said.