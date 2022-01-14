United gained some separation from Northern Cambria in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for its 12th straight win, 58-36, in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Thursday night.
The Lions have won all their games after starting the season 0-2.
Northern Cambria stuck with United in the first quarter and trailed 15-12, but the Lions outscored the Colts 18-9 in the second quarter for a 12-point lead, 33-21, at halftime.
United outscored Northern Cambria 24-15 in the second half.
Brad Felix, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, led United with 20 points on a night when starting guard Johnny Muchesko did not play. Felix scored six points in each of the first, second and fourth quarters.
Ben Tomb added 12 points for the Lions and Isaiah Rose chipped in eight.
Peyton Meyers scored 19 points to lead Northern Cambria, which had no other players reach double figures.
United plays at Cambria Heights on Monday. Northern Cambria (5-8) plays host to Claysburg-Kimmel on Saturday.
PENNS MANOR 75, RIVER VALLEY 32: Penns Manor’s Bryan Koches hit three 3-point field goals in the first quarter to spur the Comets over River Valley for their seventh straight victory in a Heritage Conference game.
The Comets hit five 3-pointers in a 21-8 first quarter and continued to pile on the Panthers with an 18-10 second period that gave Penns Manor a 39-18 halftime lead.
Max Hill netted four field goals for eight of the Comets’ 21 third-quarter points to push the lead to 37 points, 60-23. Penns Manor finished strong with a 15-9 fourth period.
Ten players reached the scoring column for Penns Manor with four hitting double digits. Grant Grimaldi, a 6-foot-5 senior power forward, led the charge with seven field goals and 18 points. Koches, a 6-foot senior point guard, netted 14 points. Max Hill, a 6-1 junior guard, added 13, and Noah Kohan, a 6-7 senior center, tallied 10 points.
“We came into the game trying to contain Grimaldi,” said River Valley coach Don Stitt. “I give credit to Penns Manor’s guards who hit shots. When their guards are hitting shots with the big player they have, they are a tough team to beat.”
No Panthers hit double figures. Sophomore guard Luke Woodring posted a team-high seven points. Dom Speal, Braden Staats, Jayden Whitfield and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni each scored five points.
River Valley made just 2 of 6 free throws, while Penns Manor went 11-for-20.
“We missed a lot of easy opportunities, and against a good team like Penns Manor, you just can’t do that,” Stitt said.
Penns Manor (9-2) plays at Salisbury Elk Lick in a non-conference game today. River Valley (4-7) is on the road at Northern Cambria on Monday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 56, MARION CENTER 30: Trevor Smulik scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half as West Shamokin pulled away from Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game.
West Shamokin led 25-15 at halftime and outscored the Stingers 31-15 in the second half. Smulik made three of his four 3-point field goals in the second half and fueled the Wolves on both ends of the court with eight rebounds and six blocked shots.
Bo Swartz, the Wolves’ point guard, finished with 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Sean McCullough scored 10 points to go with three assists. Owen Stover also grabbed seven rebounds.
Evan Risinger led Marion Center with 11 points and T.J. Lynn scored nine.
West Shamokin (8-4) visits Penns Manor on Wednesday. Marion Center (4-9) welcomes Homer-Center on Monday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 66, HOMER-CENTER 41: Cambria Heights topped Homer-Center by 25 points in a Heritage Conference game.
The Highlanders jumped on the Wildcats early, scoring 13 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second to gain a 37-16 halftime lead. Both teams put up a 13-point third quarter, but Cambria Heights stretched its lead with a 16-12 final period.
Homer-Center junior point guard Michael Krejocic led all players with 22 points. No other Wildcat reached double figures.
Bernie Whiteford, a 6-foot-1 senior power forward, poured in 20 points to lead the Highlanders, while 6-2 forward Carter Lamb netted 13.
Cambria Heights had 29 free throw opportunities and converted 19. Homer-Center went 11-for-17 from the free throw line.
Both teams are back in action on Monday. The Highlanders (6-5) welcome United, and the Wildcats (1-11) travel to Marion Center.
GIRLS
HAMPTON 49, INDIANA 37: Hampton’s Sophie Kelly outscored Indiana on her own in the second half, propelling her team into a four-way tie atop WPIAL Class 5A Section 2.
Hampton improved to 11-1 with its third straight win, and Indiana fell to 7-3 and had its four-game winning streak end. Both teams are 4-1 in the section.
Indiana, playing without junior center Eve Fiala, led 19-13 at halftime but was outscored 36-18 in the second half. Kelly scored 19 of her game-high 24 points in the second half. Meghan Murray scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.
Katie Kovalchick led Indiana with 16 points, but the Indians were hampered by the lack of their second inside presence. Lizzie Lubold chipped in 10 points.
Indiana struggled on the perimeter going without a 3-point field goal. Kelly netted half of Hampton’s six 3s.
Indiana plays host to Armstrong, another team at 4-1 in the section, on Monday.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 53, APOLLO-RIDGE 37: Apollo-Ridge dropped its first WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game with a loss to Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Vikings outlasted the Centurions 15-13 in the first quarter, but Greensburg Central’s defense doubled down in the second period to hold Apollo-Ridge to six points. Greensburg Central Catholic took a 29-21 lead into halftime before outscoring Apollo-Ridge 25-16 in the second half.
Junior guard Brinley Toland netted a game-high 19 points for the Vikings. Sydney McCray and Sophie Yard each added eight.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Bailey Kuhns poured in 17 points, followed by Mya Morgan with 16. Emma Riley scored 10.
Apollo-Ridge (8-2, 2-1) won seven straight to start the season but fell to the Heritage Conference’s River Valley on Dec. 29. The Vikings travel to Springdale on Tuesday for another section game.
ELIZABETH FORWARD 79, LIGONIER VALLEY 40: Ligonier Valley is still looking for its first win of the season after a 39-point loss to Elizabeth Forward in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
The Warriors jumped out to a 28-15 lead after the first period and added 30 points in the second period to take a 33-point lead, 58-25, into halftime. Elizabeth Forward (10-2) slowed its pace in the second half but still outscored Ligonier Valley 21-15 in the final two quarters.
Sophomore Lyla Barr was the only Ram to reach double figures with 10 points. She also grabbed six boards. Madison Marinchak, a sophomore shooting guard, and senior Abby Painter each tallied nine points. Haley Boyd, a junior, had six steals and dished out five assists to go with her three points.
Elizabeth Forward’s Haven Briggs led all players with 16 points.
Ligonier Valley (0-11) visits Mount Pleasant on Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL THURSDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Berlin 77, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 26 Cambria Heights 66, Homer-Center 41 Conemaugh Township 65, Windber 51 Franklin 80, Wilmington 29 Hickory 50, Grove City 37 Hollidaysburg 62, Philipsburg-Osceola 52 Penns Manor 75, River Valley 32 Slippery Rock 49, Greenville 39 United 58, Northern Cambria 36 West Shamokin 56, Marion Center 30
GIRLS
Carmichaels 51, Frazier 45 Chartiers Valley 49, Moon 45 Elizabeth Forward 79, Ligonier Valley 40 Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Apollo-Ridge 37 Hampton 49, Indiana 37 Lakeview 65, Titusville 12 Slippery Rock 48, Conneaut Area 27
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
WEST SHAMOKIN 56, MARION CENTER 30
West Shamokin — 56
Smulik 10 1-3 25, B.Swartz 5 2-2 12, McCullough 4 0-0 10, L.Swartz 2 0-0 4, Stover 1 0-0 2, Buffone 0 0-0 0, Sitosky 0 0-0 0, Johnston 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 1 0-0 3, Hayes 0 0-0 0, Totals 23 3-5 56
Marion Center — 30
Dak.Bracken 3 0-0 7, Daw.Bracken 1 0-0 3, Lynn 4 1-2 9, Risinger 2 6-7 11, Pack 0 0-0 0, Petrof 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Totals 10 7-9 30
West Shamokin 14 11 18 13 — 56
Marion Center 7 8 6 9 — 30
3-point field goals: Smulik 4, McCullough 2, Dak.Bracken, Daw.Bracken, Risinger.
UNITED 58, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 36
Northern Cambria — 36
Taylor 1 0-0 2, Kudlawiec 2 0-0 4, Meyers 9 0-0 19, Wiewiora 1 0-0 2, Dolansky 0 2-2 2, Dumm 2 2-6 6, Shutty 0 0-1 0, Totals 15 5-11 36
United — 58
Marino 2 0-2 4, Worthington 2 0-0 34, Dishong 1 0-0 3, Klingensmith 0 0-0 0, Boring 1 1-2 4, Felix 10 0-0 20, Robertson 1 1-1 3, Rose 4 0-0 8, Tomb 6 0-0 12, Totals 27 2-5 58
Northern Cambria 12 9 10 5 — 36
United 15 18 13 11 — 58
3-point field goals: Meyers, Dishong, Boring. JV score: United, 34-26.
PENNS MANOR 75, RIVER VALLEY 32
Penns Manor — 75
Grimaldi 7 4-8 18, Kohan 5 0-0 10, Koches 4 3-4 14, Hill 6 0-1 13, Gresko 1 0-0 3, Courvina 2 0-1 5, Smith 4 0-0 8, Altemus 0 2-2 2, Gillen 0 1-2 1, Lieb 0 1-2 1, Totals 29 11-20 75
River Valley — 32
Speal 2 0-0 5, Woodring 3 0-0 7, Bartolini 1 1-4 3, McCully 1 0-0 2, Staats 2 1-2 5, Whitfield 2 0-0 5, Kennedy-Citeroni 2 0-0 5, Totals 13 2-6 32
Penns Manor 21 18 21 15 — 75
River Valley 8 10 5 9 — 32
3-point field goals: Koches, Hill, Gresko, Courvina, Speal, Woodring, Whitfield, Kennedy-Citeroni.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 66, HOMER-CENTER 41
Cambria Heights — 66
C.Whiteford 1 5-6 8, Wholaver 2 0-0 5, B.Whiteford 8 4-6 20, Lamb 3 6-8 13, Rogal 0 1-2 1, Mazenko 4 2-6 11 8, Thomas 1 0-2 2, Ford 1 1-2 4, Sodmont 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 19-29 66
Homer-Center — 41
Zenisek 2 0-3 4, Harper 2 0-1 4, Krejocic 8 6-7 22, Palmer 2 1-1 5, Alexander 1 4-5 6, Totals 15 11-17 41
Cambria Heights 13 24 13 16 — 66
Homer-Center 6 10 13 12 — 41
3-point field goals: Lamb, Wholaver, Mazenko, Ford, C.Whiteford. JV score: Cambria Heights, 36-32.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORES
HAMPTON 49, INDIANA 37
Indiana — 37
Cook 2 0-1 4, Kovalchick 7 2-6 16, Ciocca 2 1-2 5, Antonacci 1 0-0 2, Lubold 5 0-0 10, Boyer 0 0-0 0, E.Madey 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 3-9 37
Hampton — 49
Milon 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 1 1-2 4, Murray 6 0-0 13, Hoehler 2 1-2 6, Watson 1 0-0 2, Kelly 9 3-3 24, Totals 19 5-7 49
Indiana 10 9 9 9 — 37
Hampton 5 8 18 18 — 49
3-point field goals: Kelly 3, Rodgers, Murray, Hoehler.
ELIZABETH FORWARD 79, LIGONIER VALLEY 40
Elizabeth Forward — 79
J.Dawson 5 0-2 10, Zombek 1 2-5 4, Grimm 4 0-0 8, Briggs 6 2-2 16, Valerio 3 1-2 7, Murkland 3 0-0 6, B.Dawson 1 0-0 3, Terza 1 3-4 5, Jellison 2 3-4 7, Brinson 6 0-0 12, Goodman 0 1-2 1, Totals 32 12-21 79
Indiana — 40
Marinchak 3 2-3 9, Myers 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 0-0 7, Barr 4 1-2 10, Boyd 1 0-0 3, Painter 4 1-2 9, Totals 16 4-7 40
Elizabeth Forward 28 30 8 13 — 79
Ligonier Valley 15 10 8 7 — 40
3-point field goals: Briggs 2, B. Dawson, Marinchak, Miller, Barr, Boyd.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING