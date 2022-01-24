Aleah Bevard scored 13 points in the first quarter to propel United to its fourth straight victory with a 67-46 home win over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game played Saturday.
The Lions jumped out to an early 26-14 lead after one period and piled on 13 points in the second quarter for a 39-25 halftime advantage.
Senior Jordyn Travis netted four field goals in a 16-10 third period for United and went a perfect 4-for-4 on free throw attempts in a 12-11 fourth quarter.
Bevard, a 5-foot-8 junior, led all scorers with 21 points. Travis followed with 20 points. Mollee Fry rounded out double-digit scoring for the Lions with 11 points.
Kaelee Elkin, a sophomore guard/forward, led the Stingers with 19 points and six rebounds. Lydia Miller, another sophomore guard, added eight rebounds and six steals to go with 10 points.
United (12-3) has won eight of its last nine games, while Marion Center (6-10) has lost three straight. They play again today at Marion Center.
The Lions beat the Stingers 23-19 in the junior varsity game.
Marion Center took the ninth-grade game, 42-9. The Stingers’ Macie Miller scored 10 points and added 10 steals. Natalie Black also tallied 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kieler Elkin snagged 10 boards and netted six points.
Marion Center also won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 28-7.
INDIANA 70, REDBANK VALLEY 47: Hope Cook poured in 27 points to lead Indiana over non-conference Redbank Valley for its third straight win.
The Indians grabbed the first quarter 22-14 and took a 10-point lead, 38-28, into halftime. Redbank’s Aliva Huffman scored seven points in a 16-14 third quarter for the Bulldogs, but Indiana finished strong with an 18-3 final frame.
Cook, a senior guard, netted four 3-point field goals. Isabella Antonacci, another sophomore guard, went 7-for-8 from the free throw line and scored 11 points. Junior Eve Fiala posted six field goals and went 3-for-5 at the line for 15 points.
Caylen Rearick and Huffman each scored 13 points for Redbank Valley (10-3).
Indiana (9-3) travels to Uniontown today.
HOMER-CENTER 61, RIVER VALLEY 49: Homer-Center won its sixth straight game, beating River Valley in a Heritage Conference game played Thursday.
The Wildcats had a 29-25 lead heading into halftime and outscored the Panthers 32-24 in the second half.
River Valley’s Ava Persichetti, a freshman, scored a game-high 21 points. Isabella Pynos scored 11 points.
Macy Sardone, a junior shooting guard, netted 20 points for the Wildcats. Marlee Kochman, a senior guard, posted 16 points, and Molly Kosmack, a junior power forward, tallied 12.
Homer-Center (11-3) welcomes Cambria Heights today. River Valley (13-4) travels to Marion Center on Thursday.
BOYS
CHARTIERS VALLEY 64, WEST SHAMOKIN 56: Trevor Smulik posted 27 points, but it wasn’t enough to lead West Shamokin past the WPIAL’s Chartiers Valley in a non-conference game.
Jayden Davis scored all 13 of Chartiers Valley’s first-quarter points for a three-point lead, but West Shamokin stacked up a 20-14 second quarter for a 30-27 halftime edge.
Smulik netted 10 points in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 10 points at 47-37.
Davis and Drew Sleva went a combined 16-for-16 from the free throw line in a 27-9 fourth-quarter comeback for the Colts (5-9), a Class 5A program. West Shamokin is Class 2A.
Davis led all scorers with 37 points, and Sleva had 13.
Smulik gathered nine rebounds to go with his points. Owen Stover posted 11 points, four assists and three rebounds, while Lou Swartz added seven rebounds and three assist to go with 10 points. Bo Swartz collected seven rebounds and tallied three assists, Sean McCullough had three assists.
West Shamokin (8-6) welcomes Purchase Line today for Senior Night.
DuBOIS 60, INDIANA 48: Indiana lost its ninth straight game, falling to DuBois in a non-conference game.
The Indians pulled out a 17-14 lead after the first period, but the Beavers stacked up 23 points in the second quarter for a 39-27 halftime advantage. DuBois (10-3) outscored Indiana 23-21 in the second half.
The teams combined for 19 3-point field goals. DuBois’ Ben Hickman made seven, while Indiana’s Stanford Webb netted three.
Hickman was the game’s highest scorer with 21 points. Ryan Kovalyak, Joey Foradora and Chooch Husted each scored 13 points for the Beavers.
Hunter Martin led Indiana with 16 points. Ethan Kutz tallied 13, and Webb notched 12 points.
The Indians (2-10) travel to Southmoreland today.
SATURDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Altoona 66, Mifflin County 44 Bishop Guilfoyle 90, Westmont Hilltop 39 Bishop McCort 71, Forest Hills 51 Canon-McMillan 76, Ringgold 56 Carlynton 60, Beaver Falls 38 Chartiers Valley 64, West Shamokin 55 DuBois 60, Indiana 45 Eden Christian 65, Winchester Thurston 64 Ellwood City 74, St. Joseph 44 Erie McDowell 51, State College 47, OT Geibel Catholic 57, Leechburg 54 Hampton 61, Moon 47 Harbor Creek 26, Oil City 20 Kennedy Catholic 54, Union Area 46 Mars 68, Hickory 41 Monessen 69, Jefferson-Morgan 43 Montoursville 52, Central Mountain 49 Neshannock 56, Grove City 50 New Castle 69, Knoch 47 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 82, Nazareth Prep 47 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 75, Pine-Richland 61 Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Seneca Valley 57 Shaler 94, Carrick 55 Sharon 39, Girard 34 Upper St. Clair 64, Pittsburgh Obama 51 Washington 71, Waynesburg Central 39
GIRLS
Albert Gallatin 57, Connellsville 45 Avonworth 43, Hopewell 38 Bethel Park 72, Woodland Hills 50 Bishop Canevin 52, Winchester Thurston 28 Burgettstown 51, Ringgold 32 Carlynton 47, Steel Valley 41 Eden Christian 46, Sewickley Academy 24 Elizabeth Forward 57, Belle Vernon 39 Fairview 53, Girard 30 Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Blacklick Valley 34 Highlands 55, Ellis School 18 Indiana 70, Redbank Valley 47 Lakeview 52, Franklin 45 Laurel 56, Shenango 37 Lincoln Park Charter 49, Aliquippa 32 Maplewood 63, Seneca 43 McGuffey 63, Washington 21 Monessen 64, Jeannette 19 Montour 61, Sto-Rox 34 Moon 54, Mars 24 North Allegheny 48, North Hills 20 Pine-Richland 59, Shaler 45 Quaker Valley 51, Westinghouse 34 Reynolds 65, Sharon 50 Sharpsville 55, Grove City 43 Slippery Rock 48, Meadville 20 South Fayette 60, Peters Township 54 Southmoreland 50, Mount Pleasant 26 Union 47, Beaver Falls 41 Upper St. Clair 60, Oakland Catholic 59 Villa Maria 48, St. Joseph, Ohio 34 Warren 52, Erie 22 Wilmington 36, Oil City 23
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
CHARTIERS VALLEY 64, WEST SHAMOKIN 56
Chartiers Valley — 64
Sleva 2 8-8 13, Davis 12 9-9 37, Ferguson 0 1-2 1, Mulligian 1 0-0 3, Zajicek 3 0-0 8, Aiston 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 18-19 64
West Shamokin — 56
Smulik 8 9-14 27, B.Swartz 1 2-2 4, McCullough 0 2-2 2, L.Swartz 4 2-4 10, Stover 5 0-0 11, Rodgers 0 1-2 2, Totals 17 16-24 56
Chartiers Valley 13 14 10 27 — 64
West Shamokin 10 20 17 9 — 56
3-point field goals: Davis 4, Zajicek 2, Smulik 2, Mulligian, Sleva, Stover.
DuBOIS 60, INDIANA 48
DuBois — 60
Thompson 7 0-0 21, Kovalyak 7 4-5 13, Foradora 2 8-10 13, Husted 4 5-10 13, Hickman 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 17-25 60
Indiana — 48
Webb 4 1-2 12, Todd 1 0-0 2, Hutton 3 0-0 8, Martin 2 0-0 6, Kutz 4 5-6 13, Clifford 2 0-0 4, Totals 17 6-9 48
DuBois 14 23 12 11 — 60
Indiana 17 10 8 13 — 48
3-point field goals: Thompson 7, Kovalyak 3, Webb 3, Hutton 2, Martin 2, Foradora. GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
UNITED 67, MARION CENTER 46
Marion Center — 46
Miller 4 2-4 10, Elkin 7 5-7 19, Lipsie 2 4-4 8, Birk 0 1-2 1, Beer 2 1-2 6, Shadle 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 13-19 46
United — 67
Silk 1 0-0 2, Travis 8 4-4 20, Bevard 9 3-5 21, L.Donelson 2 0-0 4, Fry 4 1-4 11, Perrone 2 3-4 7, A.Donelson 0 2-2 4, Totals 26 13-19 67
Marion Center 14 11 10 11 — 46
United 26 13 16 12 — 67
3-point field goals: Fry 2, Beer.
INDIANA 70, REDBANK VALLEY 47
Redbank Valley — 47
Rearick 4 1-2 13, Smathers 1 1-4 4, Clouse 2 0-0 4, Ripple 0 0-2 0, Bond 2 2-2 6, Huffman 3 5-9 13, Harmon 2 3-6 7, Totals 9 12-25 47
Indiana — 70
Cook 9 5-6 27, Kovalchick 2 7-8 11, Fiala 6 3-5 15, Ciocca 1 0-0 3, Antonacci 2 0-0 6, Lubold 1 0-2 4, Boyer 1 2-2 4, Stossel 0 2-2 2, Totals 22 19-25 70
Redbank Valley 14 14 16 3 — 47
Indiana 22 16 14 18 — 70
3-point field goals: Reasick 4, Cook 4, Huffman 2, Antonacci 2, Smathers.
HOMER-CENTER 61, RIVER VALLEY 49
River Valley — 49
I.Pynos 5 1-2 11, Persichetti 10 1-2 21, A.Pynos 2 2-4 6, Foust 2 1-2 5, Kitner 2 2-3 6, Totals 21 7-13 49
Homer-Center — 61
Elliott 4 0-0 9, Kochman 6 4-8 16, Sardone 6 8-9 20, Kosmack 5 1-1 12, Fabin 2 0-0 4, Totals 23 13-18 61
River Valley 11 14 12 12 — 49
Homer-Center 14 15 17 15 — 61