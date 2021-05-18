CENTER TOWNSHIP — United’s bats splurged for 11 runs in the first two innings and Ben Tomb didn’t allow a hit in a dominating performance over Saltsburg in the Heritage Conference baseball championship game Monday at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
After splitting the regular-season series, United was ready from the jump, with Tomb striking out two batters after a leadoff walk.
Caden McCully started the scoring burst for United with a leadoff single then later scored on a Wade Plowman double. Plowman scored on an error, and Tomb helped his own cause with an RBI single to expand the lead to three. Jon Henry smoked a triple to right field and the Lions led 4-0 after the first inning.
The quick start is exactly what United (17-4) needed, and coach Doug McNulty was pleased to see his team get on the board early after struggling at the plate earlier in the season.
“We were behind the eight-ball a little bit at the start of the year offensively, and they’ve melted, mashed and bought into the two-strike approach,” he said. “They’re a great group of kids, and it didn’t really surprise me because we’re starting to hit our stride. We scored over 200 runs this year, and sometimes we have one or two innings where we don’t get any, but we score runs in bunches.”
Saltsburg (13-4) didn’t get a hit in the second, but it was able to get into the scoring column when Logan Bononni came around to score on a throwing error.
The Lions built on their four-run first inning by putting up a seven spot in the second.
After back-to-back singles from Aidan Strong and Hunter Cameron and a walk by McCully, Plowman roped a single up the middle for two runs. Bradley Felix drew a walk and Tomb nearly hit a grand slam but got only a single out of it, but that was good enough for the Lions to increase their lead to 7-1.
Marino was next in line and roped a single to center as well, driving in two more runs. Tomb was caught in a pickle between home and third and was able to score after the throw plunked off his helmet, pushing the lead to 10-1.
United rounded out the inning with Marino coming home to score on an error.
In the top of the third, Saltsburg put two runners on base with a walk and a hit by pitch, but Tomb was able to get Braden Staats to roll into a double play to end the threat.
The Lions increased their lead to 13-1 with two more runs in the bottom of the third, but Saltsburg didn’t go down without a fight.
With two guys on, two outs and a 2-2 count at the plate, Tomb, a junior left-hander, was pulled from the game to protect his pinch count for the upcoming District 6 playoffs, and Hunter Cameron took over on the mound.
Tomb picked up the victory, striking out eight and walking three in 3 2/3 hitless innings
Cameron struggled to find his command, and Saltsburg taxed him for five runs off a single by Angelo Bartolini and a mix of walks and wild pitches. Cameron escaped the inning after getting Matt Izzo to pop out to the catcher with the bases loaded.
“It’s really nice to have a kid like Ben, and after next year, I hope there’s another one coming up,” McAnulty said. “To have a kid that calls his own game with Wade is great, and it sounds crazy with them only having two hits, but it was probably his least efficient game of the season. He was amped up playing in front of a lot of people, which is what you want for the kids, but Ben is so reliable, and I know what I’m going to get out of him every time.”
The two teams headed to the bottom of the fourth in a 13-6 ballgame, and United couldn’t get anything going after a two-out single by Cameron.
Cameron allowed a run in the top of the fifth after a passed ball, but he found the strike zone and retired the next two batters.
With the mercy rule just four runs away, United started off the bottom of the fifth with a strikeout from Plowman, but Felix started a rally with a single. Tomb was then intentionally walked to set up the double play, but Marino then walked as well. Jon Henry singled to center for another RBI, and Isaac Worthington was hit by a pitch to increase the lead to 15-7.
Marino scored on a fielder’s choice and Henry scored the game-ending run on a passed ball.
With a Heritage conference title locked up, United is ready for its playoff push, which begins Thursday. The Lions entered the day ranked fifth in the Class 2A rankings, although they are likely to move into the top four with a quality win and get a first-round home game. They have the most wins in the classification.
Saltsburg entered the day ranked first in the Class 1A rankings.
“The four times that we’ve lost this year we’ve just beaten ourselves, whether it’s errors, walks, etcetera,” McAnulty said. “The game doesn’t change from the time you play Little League to the big leagues. You can’t walk people and you can’t make errors. We’ve had a few instances this year where the wheels came off, and there was a little bit of a shock factor tonight in the fourth inning, but I just told them to hang in there and take a deep breath, and we were able to work out of it.”