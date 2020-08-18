There’s no denying that today’s selection of artificial lures — from high-tech soft-bodied imitations to pricey hardbaits — are the best anglers have ever enjoyed. Still, when the water temperature dips during fall, there are times when live minnows excel in triggering bites from tight-lipped gamefish like walleyes, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass.
In lakes like nearby Keystone Power Dam, gamefish will congregate around any remaining green submerged weeds as water temperatures cool in the fall in lakes and reservoirs that feature walleyes, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass, it’s not uncommon to catch all three from the same general area.
In general, remaining living weeds tend to be found in the deeper zones of a lake that support such cover. In other words, if in your favorite lake during the summer you find weeds in water as shallow as 3 feet and as deep as 14, at this time it’s more likely you’ll find green weeds in the 10- to 14-foot range as opposed to shallower. Common weed varieties to find at this depth include coontail, milfoil and a range of pondweeds. The deep edge of the weedline often lies in conjunction with a drop-off into deeper water, especially during the fall. The more productive areas include bars, points and humps that have both remaining green weeds, and a relatively sharp break leading to deeper water.
An angler has two basic options for working these kinds of areas. You can cast/pitch to the cover and work the bait back to the boat, or you can fish in a more vertical manner, hovering the bait. The best option depends on the layout of the structure, as well as how fish are relating to it.
When working a more gradually sloping weed edge/structure, it’s often preferable to pitch back into the weed edges, where small turns and points create fish-holding pockets. Since minnows will quickly die from repeated casts/pitches, I prefer to use a leadhead jig to present them in this situation. Action will be imparted to the bait by the working of the jig. It doesn’t seem to matter to the fish that the bait remains alive, so long as it was in good shape when initially hooked. Any minnows that died in the bucket will likely make poor bait for bass or walleyes.
Live bait jigs such as Northland’s Fireball and VMC’s Hammer Head Jig are ideal for working wild minnows in the 4- to 5-inch range. When jigging and pitching I often opt for the smaller minnows in the bucket, as the jighead adds size to the profile of the presentation. A stinger hook tied to the bend of the jig hook (the Fireball features an attachment for a stinger hook) adds to the likelihood of hooking fish that bite such magnum-sized minnows.
Quarter- to three-eighth-ounce jigheads are right for working weed edges in the 10- to 16-foot range. Hold the boat 20 or so feet off the weed edge. I keep a close eye on the sonar unit; as soon as it starts displaying wisps of weeds, I turn the boat deep, away from the cover.
Make short, precise pitches as you work along the cover. Hold the rod tip high, and about 11 o’clock, as the bait drops on a semi-tight line, paying attention for that tick or line twitch that indicates a take. Once on the bottom, drag or lightly hop the jig along the bottom until it hits the drop off, or is back under the boat. It doesn’t hurt to yo-yo it a couple times, vertically, before winding in for the next pitch. Bass and walleyes will also hold off the edge of the weed cover, along the clean lip, as well as along the deep edge of the drop off. For this situation it’s often better to use a bait rig of some type.
My preferred rigging for this setting is a three-way rig. I tie a 2-foot dropper to one of the free attachments, and a short (8 to 12-inch) fluorocarbon leader to the other. A half to three-quarter once drop shot weight is clipped to the long dropper. The fluorocarbon leader gets either an octopus-style wide gap bait hook or a circle hook. The stiffness of the fluorocarbon line helps prevent it from tangling with the other dropper line.
I prefer to use a circle hook as it minimizes the chance of a deep hooked fish, as I release all the bass I catch. When using a circle hook simply tighten up the line by raising the rod tip as the fish swims away. When done like this fish will be hooked in the corner of the mouth most of the time.