Eighteen players from Heritage Conference schools have been selected to play in the 51st Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic football game conducted by the Southern Allegheny Football Coaches Association.
The game will be played Friday, June 17, at Windber Stadium. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com.
Members of the South team from Heritage Conference schools are West Shamokin’s Bo Swartz; Cambria Heights’ Ryan Haluska, Tanner Hite, Tyler Della Valle and Bailey Horvath; United’s Jacob Boring; River Valley’s Rocco Bartolini and Angelo Bartolini; and Marion Center’s Brady Tonkin, TJ Lynn and Daniel Smith.
Members of the North team from Heritage Conference schools are Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez, Brady Syster and Vincenzo Scott; Homer-Center’s Collin Troup, Noah Henry and Justin Walbeck; and Northern Cambria’s Isaac Wagner.
Three players from Ligonier Valley were selected: Nick Beitel, Kaden Faas and Jude Grzywinski.
The North coaching staff consists of head coach Justin Wheeler of Bishop Guilfoyle and assistants Darren Elvey of Bishop Guilfoyle, Devin Lawhead of Penn Cambria, Sam Shutty of Northern Cambria, Ron Walters of Hollidaysburg and Eric Zeznanski of Chestnut Ridge.
The South coaching staff consists of head coach Matt Grohal of Windber and assistants Tom Blanchetti of Windber, Timothy Hornick of Bishop McCort, Tim Lucko of Tussey Mountain, Wes Swaim of Bedford and Frank Tallyen of Windber.
Several scholarships are presented: the Arthur R. Palumbo Scholarship for Academic Excellence ($1,000); Scholarship for Scholastic Achievement (two at $500 each); the David Rizzo Memorial Award (South team) and the Paul Shandor Memorial Award (North team, $500 each); and four MVP awards for each team ($500 each).
The teams converge at Pitt-Johnstown on Sunday, and the week includes practices at Richland Stadium, a picnic and a banquet.