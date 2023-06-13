lantzy logo new

Thirty football players who are recent graduates from the 10 Heritage Conference schools and Ligonier Valley will play in the Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic at Johnstown Trojans Stadium on Friday.

The North takes on the South in the annual game that features graduated seniors from schools across District 5 and 6 as well as Ligonier Valley, which competes in the WPIAL. The game has been conducted since 1971 and offers a variety of scholarship opportunities for players. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.