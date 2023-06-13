Thirty football players who are recent graduates from the 10 Heritage Conference schools and Ligonier Valley will play in the Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic at Johnstown Trojans Stadium on Friday.
The North takes on the South in the annual game that features graduated seniors from schools across District 5 and 6 as well as Ligonier Valley, which competes in the WPIAL. The game has been conducted since 1971 and offers a variety of scholarship opportunities for players. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Twenty-four players from Heritage Conference schools and Ligonier Valley make up 24 of 41 spots on the North roster. There are six players from Heritage schools on the South roster.
The North roster consists of Michael Krejocic, Vinny Tagliati and Isaiah Bence of Homer-Center; Braden Reichenbach, Liam Cornetto and Parker Black of Marion Center; Colton Paronish, Owen Bougher, Xander Dolansky, Cody Dumm and Peyton Myers of Northern Cambria; Adam Altemus, Ashton Courvina and Nathan Raffaele of Penns Manor; Mason Kargo, Braedon Oravecz and Luke Scanlon of Portage; Andrew Beer and Thomas Batten of Purchase Line; Dylan Wolfe of West Shamokin; and Haden Sierocky, Logan Mulheren, Colin Smith and McKinley Shearer of Ligonier Valley.
The South Roster consists of Tanner Trybus, Ty Stockley, Joe Snedden and Zane Miller of Cambria Heights; Bradley Miller of River Valley; and Traystin Tomalson of United.
Players spend a week of practice and other activities and are housed the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
