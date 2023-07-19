hc boosters

The Homer City Area Athletic Booster Club played a key role in the success of Homer-Center girls’ basketball program, which played in the PIAA championship game in Hershey in March.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

HOMER CITY — Now a resident of North Carolina, Ben McAdoo is 23 years removed from his days in Indiana County. His childhood home still holds a huge slice of his heart, however.

“I’m going to get emotional talking,” McAdoo said. “I was blessed to grow up in Homer City. A great place to raise a family.”