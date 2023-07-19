HOMER CITY — Now a resident of North Carolina, Ben McAdoo is 23 years removed from his days in Indiana County. His childhood home still holds a huge slice of his heart, however.
“I’m going to get emotional talking,” McAdoo said. “I was blessed to grow up in Homer City. A great place to raise a family.”
Football has taken McAdoo, 46, all over the country, including a two-year stint as head coach of the New York Giants.
It all began here, though, and the Homer City Area Athletic Booster Club was instrumental in starting him on his journey.
“The Boosters were a big part of that,” McAdoo said. “It’s a rural community, but they made sure you wanted for nothing when it came to youth sports. To me, that’s a big part of it. When kids were on the fence, there was nothing holding them back.”
The HCAABC is celebrating 65 years doing that. It’s hosting the Youth American Legion Western Regional baseball tournament this coming weekend at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
McAdoo is far from the only notable athlete that got their introduction to sports through the HCAABC. Doug McAnulty played first base in the New York Mets system. Katelyn Skinner parlayed her basketball talents into a scholarship to Division I Hartford. Eric McCombie became a college baseball coach. Derek Mechling went on to become Atlantic 10 baseball co-player of the year at Duquesne. All-state honorees Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack just helped lead the Homer-Center girls’ basketball team on its first trip to the PIAA finals in March.
And while they’re just a sample of local standouts that eventually turned their relationship with the club into pro contracts or paid college tuition, there have been thousands of others that benefited just by getting the chance to play the games, to learn about fellowship, responsibility, dedication and cooperation, taking advantage of what the organization offers.
“Nobody agrees on everything, but the one common thing that we share is that we are there and we care about kids, and the Boosters epitomize that,” Homer-Center Senior High School principal Jody Rainey said. “Some of these people have been associated with Homer City Area Athletic Boosters since I was a kid playing at Penns Manor.”
Dwight George is the last surviving member of a group that included “Nin” Sando Bruno, Dave Wilson Sr., “Lefty” Smetana and Dr. George Hanna that first came up with the idea for the club at a table at Bruno’s Restaurant in 1958.
“A small group of us organized this thing to get the kids involved in the midget football program,” said George, a former coach and board member of the club. “There’s no way you can actually describe it. I was there at the very beginning when there were just a few of us, and the thing just grew. Every year, it was a little bit something more.”
From youth football, the club has expanded to where it now serves as an umbrella or support organization for the community’s baseball, boys’ and girls’ basketball and softball feeder programs, as well. It operates on a budget in the neighborhood of $120,000 to $130,000 per year.
“The first few years of the club, the budget was $1,800,” said a chuckling HCAABC president Adam Marshall, who’s been trying to document some of the club’s history when not immersed in office responsibilities or the Homers on the Hoodlebug softball tournament he helped get rolling 10 years ago with five teams in one age group on one weekend — now it has around 40 teams in four divisions on two weekends.
A former HCAABC coach in multiple sports, Ward Hilliard played on the first HCAABC midget football team and his dad was the first vice president. He later became a club officer and helped take elementary school boys’ basketball under its wing in the early 1970s.
“It’s phenomenal,” Hilliard said of seeing the club reach this anniversary and still going as strong as ever. “I often go down to those fields knowing that I helped to work on them since they started. Just to look at them now, it really … really … it really tugs at my heart. I grew up when we had one ballfield.”
Now the club operates a 52-acre sports complex that it leases from Center Township for an annual token fee. The centerpiece of the multi-diamond baseball/softball venue is First Commonwealth Bank Field, built in the 1980s and now used perennially by the PIAA for interdistrict baseball playoff games.
It’s been the site of several Youth American Legion regional and state championship tournaments. It will host regionals and states in the summer of 2024.
“What an honor,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard is one of the club’s lifetime members, a merit bestowed on those who’ve provided the HCAABC with extraordinary service for at least 10 years and then are nominated and voted on by their peers.
Booster membership, though, is much, much broader. Any family with a child in one of the club’s programs pays a $5 participation fee; Marshall estimated 160 families are members this year.
The HCAABC builds on that with fundraisers through the tournaments and other events it hosts.
Like the volunteers themselves, the club’s funds are spread throughout programs wherever they’re needed. Money raised at the softball tournament might go to help purchase equipment for youth football. Concession sales at football might help pay one of the elementary basketball teams to enter a league or tournament.
“Our goal is always to present athletic opportunities as inexpensively and as high quality as we possibly can,” Marshall said.
Volunteerism has been the key. Not only is the HCAABC rare as a booster organization that covers a multitude of sports, it’s avoided the revolving door of parents joining the boosters while they have a child playing and leave as soon as they age out.
Many coaches, officials, event staff and supporters in the Homer City Area Athletic Booster Club have stayed on for decades regardless of whether they have a kid in a program. That’s not only led to continuity, but it gives young athletes the advantage of learning from veteran coaches who’ve seen it all before.
McAnulty, for instance, said he noticed how much more advanced he was fundamentally when he played college baseball at Akron and in the minor leagues.
“The level of baseball IQ was off the charts. The extra edge was I knew where the ball was going to go before it was hit,” McAnulty, 38 and now a coach himself, said. “We were blessed to have the best coaches to shape anybody that came through those programs, and not just baseball, but football and basketball, too.”
Mechling was on club teams in baseball, football and basketball. He played Booster-sponsored baseball from T-ball through Legion.
His dad, Mark, also was a product of the club, then coached in the club, then left the area before returning to coach again. Now he’s a lifetime member.
However, Mark Mechling’s story is not unique. There are dozens if not hundreds of people in the Homer-Center community who have similar stories and similar relationships with the club. And the community is the better for it.
“Homer City has a bunch of people that were willing to be very unselfish and free with their time and came out and made things happen for the kids,” Mechling said. “We gave all kids opportunities, all across the spectrum. We wanted to give any kid that wanted to play an opportunity.”
