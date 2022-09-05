In the first intrasquad scrimmage of IUP’s preseason football camp, on Aug. 26, the Crimson Hawks’ defense ruled the day. A week later, in the second scrimmage, things were much different.

But, according to head coach Paul Tortorella, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Hawks are ready to kick off their season, which will happen Saturday night at East Stroudsburg. When asked after Friday’s scrimmage if he thought his team was ready to play a game yet, he shook his head and gave an honest answer.

