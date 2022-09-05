In the first intrasquad scrimmage of IUP’s preseason football camp, on Aug. 26, the Crimson Hawks’ defense ruled the day. A week later, in the second scrimmage, things were much different.
But, according to head coach Paul Tortorella, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Hawks are ready to kick off their season, which will happen Saturday night at East Stroudsburg. When asked after Friday’s scrimmage if he thought his team was ready to play a game yet, he shook his head and gave an honest answer.
“We’re still a long way away,” he said. “We still aren’t there. I probably can’t answer the question until Saturday night around 10 o’clock.”
Good thing for IUP that the Crimson Hawks have four more days to get ready for the Warriors (0-1), who lost at Pace (N.Y.), 31-16, last week in a non-conference season opener.
“Most of the guys, we think we know how they’ll play,” Tortorella said, “but we do have some guys that we’re not sure about. And that’s what today’s scrimmage was about. It was more about the guys that we’re not sure about. If we can trust them, we’ll play them.”
Some of the questions are at running back, where Dayjure Stewart and Adam Houser are listed as “1-A” and “1-B” on the depth chart, but there is a void at No. 3 and beyond. Neither Stewart nor Houser played in the scrimmage, leaving the carries mostly going to former Edinboro transfer Dorian Woody (7 carries for 22 yards) and true freshman Parker Gregg (7-4, with two touchdowns) and sophomore Vinny Sirianni (6-10).
An intriguing possibility was put on display only once: speedy slot receiver Qashah Carter was given one carry at running back, and he has been splitting time at the position the last week or so. Tortorella said Carter could play his way into spelling Stewart and Houser during real action.
On defense, the question is at field cornerback, the position that covers the wide side of the field, away from the ball. Sophomore Randy Washington was penciled in as the starter when camp began, but Tortorella said true freshman Kalen Frazier, the son of former NFL cornerback Lance Frazier; and sophomore Sean McCaskill Jr., whose father played at IUP in the 1990s, pushed Washington all camp.
He said Washington has played well, but Frazier might have edged him for the job, although a starter won’t be announced until later this week.
“Well, he’s a true freshman but he’s well beyond his years in regard to football IQ,” Tortorella said of Frazier. “His dad was a great player and was his high school coach. He knows how to play football. I wouldn’t say he’s won the job, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we open at East Stroudsburg and he’s the field corner.”
Special teams is also a big question mark. IUP lost long snapper Ryan Legere (academics), punter Dylan Grubbs (injury) and kicker Tyler Luther (transfer) and will have to replace all three with a mix of unproven freshmen who can all do the different kinds of kicks to varying levels of competence.
In Friday’s scrimmage, true freshman Nick Andrassi went 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on extra points and averaged 35 yards on four punts; Redshirt freshman Aiden Spitler went 1-2 on field goals, 1-1 on PATs, averaged 33 yards on two punts, and kicked off twice –– one of which was a touchback; Ian Anderson, a late roster addition who transferred from PSAC rival California, went 0-2 on field goals, 1-1 on PATs and punted once for 51 yards; and redshirt freshman Nicholas Morrison kicked off three times.
“We’ll narrow it down (this week) to who we really feel like can do the jobs,” Tortorella said. “But it’ll be a week-to-week thing until they prove they can do it consistently.”
True freshman Brayden Landherr will handle long-snapping duties.
As for the parts of the team that are already settled, the IUP offense took center stage, especially in the passing game. Quarterback Mak Sexton, the transfer from Pittsburg (Kan.) State, unofficially completed 15 of 22 attempts for 216 yards and no interceptions, with three touchdowns –– to Duane Brown (40 yards), Hilton Ridley (29) and Derek Lockhart (2). Brown caught six passes for 120 yards, Ridley had 5 for 67, and Lockhart, a transfer from California, had 5 for 46.
Tortorella said Sexton played better than his stats show when you consider how the IUP defense played the receivers.
“The thing defensively is that we contest every route,” he said. “We don’t play a whole lot of soft zone. So, on every throw, if the receiver isn’t working hard to get open, it isn’t going to be an easy throw. So he’s had a great camp.”
The backup quarterback position seems to have been settled. Sophomore Logan Horn is likely to be the No. 2 behind Sexton, edging out true freshman Nico Marchitelli. Horn went 6-for-15 for 56 yards in the scrimmage while Marchitelli had limited reps and went 0-for-5, with an interception (by Chuck Ingram).
Tortorella said the decision is largely based on experience.
“(Horn) is older,” he said. “He’s a redshirt sophomore. This is his fifth semester versus the first 15 practices for (Marchitelli). That’s a big part of it. We like his experience.”
Several players sat out the scrimmage, some with injuries, some because of their workload in camp. These included tailbacks Stewart (rest) and Houser (hamstring), safety Jaheim Howard (concussion), tight end Grant Smith (undisclosed injury) and defensive lineman Greg Moore (foot).
The one that has Tortorella concerned is Moore, who by the end of last season was the Crimson Hawks’ best interior lineman.
“I don’t think he’ll be back this week, not for Saturday,” Tortorella said. “Unless there’s a major change, we don’t expect to have him.”