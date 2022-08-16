My 40-foot cast landed near the top of the offshore hump in around 14 feet of water. The descent of the gliding jig was intercepted by a feisty 18-inch Pymatuning walleye. During the next 15 minutes, five more walleyes met the same fate, all from an area not much bigger than my boat.

The area I was fishing features a mix of submerged reefs, some of which rise to within a few feet of the surface. While I’m familiar with the layout of the varied structure found there, it wasn’t until the past few weeks that I’ve been able to target specific spots with such accuracy. The change was brought about thanks to the release of a new mapping program from Garmin Marine, its Garmin Navionics Vision Plus product.

