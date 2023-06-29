The sale of the Altoona Curve from the Lozinak family to Diamond Baseball Holdings was announced Wednesday, with the team remaining a Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 2:21 am
The sale of the Altoona Curve from the Lozinak family to Diamond Baseball Holdings was announced Wednesday, with the team remaining a Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
DBH owns and operates 19 other minor-league teams.
The Curve, which was brought to Altoona by the Lozinaks 25 years ago, will continue to be led by general manager Nate Bowen and the current front office staff at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
“The Curve is the pride of our family and will continue to be so,” Bob and Joan Lozinak said in a statement. “When this all started over two decades ago, we felt confident that, despite being one of the smaller markets in the minor leagues, Altoona was the right community for affiliated baseball. That has been proven true by the tremendous support of Curve fans.
“Our family will always treat the Peoples Natural Gas Field as our home and welcome fans as our family. We are thrilled that our most recent investment in player-centric improvements to the stadium has solidified the future of baseball in Altoona and we know that our fans will continue to support this team like it is their own.”
Officials said the Curve, which is in the midst of a major renovation project, have welcomed more than 7 million people to its games and sent more than 200 players to the major leagues.
“The Lozinaks have created something truly special,” Bowen said. “Their impact on our community and everyone associated with the Curve, past and present, cannot be overstated. We are thrilled to welcome a new partner (DBH) that echoes Bob and Joan’s enthusiasm for this city.”
“The Pittsburgh Pirates would like to thank the Lozinak family for their partnership and dedication to our staff, players, and the Curve for the past 25 years,” said Ben Cherington, general manager of the Pirates. “Today, we are thrilled to welcome DBH, whose ownership of the Altoona club comes with a strong commitment to the local community, the Pirates organization and Minor League Baseball.”
“The passionate support of Altoona Curve fans and the club’s rich history are something to celebrate,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH. “DBH is grateful to the Lozinak family for their leadership in Altoona and in the minor leagues, and for entrusting us with the future of the Curve. We are proud to play a role in this next chapter in partnership with the Altoona community and the Pittsburgh Pirates.”
