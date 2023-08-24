The anticipation hangs in the air like heavy humidity, outweighed only by an immense sense of optimism that sets in at this time of year — the start of high school football season.
The 2023 season kicks off Friday night. In these parts, optimism is high among Heritage Conference teams because there is no clear-cut favorite in a league whose champion often runs the table on a nine-game schedule.
The dramatic facelift continues in the conference with Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley joining the ranks this season, raising the membership to 12 schools. Those schools cover four counties, from West Shamokin in Armstrong and Conemaugh Township in Somerset, to Northern Cambria, Cambria Heights, Portage and Conemaugh Valley in Cambria joining Indiana County stalwarts Homer-Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley and United Valley.
Meanwhile, Indiana, as always, faces a tough task in a WPIAL Class 4A conference. The opener, though, is one of those games Indiana needs to win.
Indiana plays at home against a rebuilding Freeport team, a Class 3A program that lost many of the key pieces from its Allegheny Six Conference championship squad. Freeport won last year’s matchup, 28-8, and went on to finish 10-2, including 5-0 in its conference, while averaging 32.7 points and nearly 300 total yards per game.
Freeport has to replace all-conference running back Ben Lane (1,075 yards, 23 touchdowns), last year’s Allegheny 6 offensive MVP, and quarterback Gavin Croney (73-for-140, 1,001 yards, 11 TDs).
The Yellowjackets’ strength appears to be up front, where Isaac “Ickey” Woods anchors the offensive and defensive lines with fellow senior Brady Paga, junior Sam Austin and sophomore Wade Potocnak.
Indiana has to replace a handful of key players from last season, but quarterback Trevor Smith returns and has a capable target in James Mill.
Here’s a quick look at openers in the Heritage Conference.
HOMER-CENTER at MARION CENTER: This is usually a competitive game, even when one team appears stronger than the other. That isn’t the case this year with both teams rebuilding, although Marion Center is counting on seven full-time or part-time starters from last season mixed between the lines and skill positions to form its nucleus. Alex Stewart (626 yards) is the top returning rusher.
Homer-Center has only four returning starters and only five seniors on a roster of 35 players. The Wildcats have to replace its offensive line in front of Landon Hill, who rushed for 1,120 yards last season when Homer-Center was basically a one-dimensional team due to injuries to its quarterbacks. Hill, it was previously reported, had offseason ankle surgery, but that was incorrect.
UNITED VALLEY at NORTHERN CAMBRIA: United Valley is most often mentioned as a favorite to win the title this season. The Lions suffered through growing pains last season when they were integrating players from Blacklick Valley into the system in the first year of a co-op agreement. They finished the year on a three-game winning streak after a 1-6 start.
The Lions feature the largest roster among conference teams with more than 40 players, including eight returning starters. That group is balanced between all four classes, from senior to freshman. Nearly half the roster is made up of seniors (11) and juniors (9), and the Lions return skill, experience and size on the lines.
Northern Cambria, the defending District 6 Class 1A champion, returns six starters but has to replace the dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo of Owen Bougher and Peyton Myers, who connected 64 times for 1,045 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Colts do have a returning lineup to build around.
WEST SHAMOKIN at PENNS MANOR: Penns Manor, the defending conference champion and District 6 Class 1A runner-up, returns seven starters on offense and four on defense from a team that was 11-2. Gone is Max Hill, who racked up more than 2,000 total yards from the quarterback position last year, but the core of the offensive and defensive lines and linebacker corps returns.
West Shamokin has spent all of its years as a Heritage Conference member hovering around the .500 mark, just like last season when the Wolves were 5-6. Now they are looking to break out behind seven returning starters led by dual-threat quarterback Lou Swartz, who accounted for more than 1,900 total yards last season, and several of his linemen.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS at PURCHASE LINE: Purchase Line is counting on a senior class of 10 to lead the way back to the District 6 playoffs after last year’s narrow miss at the end of a 4-6 season. John Elick returns at quarterback, and the Red Dragons always seem to thrive in the running game when a Small, in this case Brody, lines up in the backfield. In all, Purchase Line returns starters at nine positions on each side of the ball.
Cambria Heights, 8-4 last year, has only five seniors, its strength coming from a junior class that numbers 14 with valuable experience. The Highlanders figure to have a say in which teams win the conference title. They are 18-6 overall (district playoffs included) in two years since joining the Heritage. They were 46-61 in the 10 years prior in the Laurel Highlands Conference.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP at RIVER VALLEY: Conemaugh Township, the far-flung team from Somerset County, makes its first road trip. The Indians, 6-5 last year, have a reputation as a solid team. Last year they lost to Northern Cambria (34-20) on Heritage-WestPAC crossover weekend. They have a first-year coach in Brandon Studer and return seven starters from a 6-5 team.
River Valley came back to earth last season after making a run at the title in the first year of the Blairsville-Saltsburg merger. The Panthers are coming off a 1-9 season, all the losses coming in conference games. They hope to find a threat in the running game to complement a passing game led by returning quarterback Luke Woodring. The good news is they have 10 returning starters on each side of the ball.
PORTAGE at CONEMAUGH VALLEY: Conemaugh Valley was 2-7 last year but could make a big leap this season with 20 players who are seniors or juniors. Nine starters return on offense and six on defense. Eli Darr returns in the backfield after gaining more than 1,000 yards last season. The Bluejays lost to United Valley, 41-22, on last year’s crossover weekend.
Portage, 7-5 a year ago, is on the other end of the spectrum with only 11 players in its senior and junior classes. They return only four starters and lost their skill players.
