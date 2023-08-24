hs preview

Penns Manor’s Carter Smith latched onto a pass during the Comets’ scrimmage against River Valley last week.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

The anticipation hangs in the air like heavy humidity, outweighed only by an immense sense of optimism that sets in at this time of year — the start of high school football season.

The 2023 season kicks off Friday night. In these parts, optimism is high among Heritage Conference teams because there is no clear-cut favorite in a league whose champion often runs the table on a nine-game schedule.